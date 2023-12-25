Spicy Cranberry Mule Mocktail Recipe

Spicy cranberry mule mocktails are perfect for the holidays because they have the sweet taste of cranberry and the cozy taste of cinnamon paired with gingery bubbles. This drink pairs best with appetizers before dinner, especially sweet, rich, and cheesy snacks. Our favorite pairing is baked brie, which is a warm and gooey contrast to the spicy, effervescent drink. We also love crostinis, stuffed puff pastries, and ever-so-slightly spicy devilled eggs, which also balance out the drink.

If you're the host of your holiday gathering and are hoping to prep the drinks in advance, we recommend making a batch of spicy cranberry juice that can simply be poured into copper mugs and topped with ginger beer (so easy that guests can do it themselves). To do this, add 5–6 jalapeño slices to a jar with 1 ½ cups cranberry juice and 2 ounces honey. Let it infuse for up to 2 days, then strain the juice into a serving container. This method is better for prepping (instead of muddling) because it allows for the rest time, which will inevitably steep the spice further into the juice. As for the sugared cranberries — which guests will love — prep these up to 5 days in advance and store in airtight containers in the refrigerator.