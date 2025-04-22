30 Simple Cocktail Recipes That Everyone Should Know How To Make

The world of cocktails can sometimes seem daunting. There are so many different types of cocktails, from newfangled twists on simple classics such as martini to flamboyant rum-forward tiki cocktails that will put you on island time in a matter of sips. It can be a bit overwhelming to explore the hundreds of different cocktail variations and build them for yourself.

If you're someone who is looking to expand your bartending and mixology lexicon, or you're just looking for a new beverage to order from your favorite bar, you've come to the right place. We've curated a list of some of the most iconic cocktail recipes that everyone should know. While these cocktails may seem a bit rudimentary, they serve as the basis for high-quality and innovative cocktail-making — just think of the many ways to upgrade a margarita or garnish a bloody mary. Once you master these simple classics, you can slowly start to experiment with different add-ins and flavors to make them uniquely your own. So buckle up; we're heading back to the basics.