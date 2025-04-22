30 Simple Cocktail Recipes That Everyone Should Know How To Make
The world of cocktails can sometimes seem daunting. There are so many different types of cocktails, from newfangled twists on simple classics such as martini to flamboyant rum-forward tiki cocktails that will put you on island time in a matter of sips. It can be a bit overwhelming to explore the hundreds of different cocktail variations and build them for yourself.
If you're someone who is looking to expand your bartending and mixology lexicon, or you're just looking for a new beverage to order from your favorite bar, you've come to the right place. We've curated a list of some of the most iconic cocktail recipes that everyone should know. While these cocktails may seem a bit rudimentary, they serve as the basis for high-quality and innovative cocktail-making — just think of the many ways to upgrade a margarita or garnish a bloody mary. Once you master these simple classics, you can slowly start to experiment with different add-ins and flavors to make them uniquely your own. So buckle up; we're heading back to the basics.
Classic Negroni Cocktail
Although the Negroni was originally created in Italy, this simple cocktail has become a staple offering at bars across the U.S. It's an excellent drink to serve as an aperitif with bold-flavored foods, including cured and smoked meat, salami, and cheese. If you don't mind the bitterness, this might become your favorite.
The base for the Negroni is vermouth, gin, and Campari, so it's easy to see how the bitter, sweet, and herbaceous flavors mingle and complement each other. It's best served in a rocks glass over a single ice cube with an orange peel garnish.
Recipe: Classic Negroni Cocktail
Smooth Old Fashioned Cocktail
As its name suggests, this classic cocktail is, indeed, old fashioned. But that doesn't make it any less fashion-able. The simple pairing of Angostura bitters, orange bitters, rye or whiskey, and a muddled sugar cube offers the perfect medley of flavors, including sweet, warming, bitter, and citrusy nuances.
An old fashioned is best served in a rocks glass to allow the aromatic profile to flow out as you sip. Just don't forget the orange peel garnish as the finishing touch.
Recipe: Smooth Old Fashioned Cocktail
Easy Gibson Cocktail
If you are a big martini drinker, you might fancy a Gibson from time to time. The one ingredient that makes this beverage different from the standard martini is cocktail onions, otherwise known as pearl onions. They offer the perfect sharp contrast of flavor to the dry vermouth and gin.
While you can swap out the gin for your favorite vodka, the former offers more herbal and complex flavors that can really elevate this beverage. Pair it with salty bar snacks, like seasoned nuts and olives.
Recipe: Easy Gibson Cocktail
Traditional Gimlet Cocktail
If you are a big fan of all things zesty, you're going to want to try your hand at a gimlet. This cocktail combines simple syrup, lime juice, and gin together for a refreshing, slightly sweet beverage that goes hard on the citrusy flavor.
Once you master the basic simple syrup recipe, you can start exploring different flavor infusions to make this cocktail your own. Herbs and fruit, for example, can offer an even more unique flavor profile to this beverage — and they're both very easy to infuse into your homemade simple syrup.
Recipe: Traditional Gimlet Cocktail
Classic Mint Julep Cocktail
We're off to the races with this classic mint julep recipe. This Kentucky Derby favorite combines a mint-infused simple syrup with muddled mint and bourbon. The herbs turn it into a remarkably refreshing cocktail, while the sweet syrup pairs wonderfully with the oaky bourbon.
If you're after a lower-ABV beverage, try cutting some of the bourbon with soda water or select a NA spirit as a substitute. It can be served in a julep cup or a Moscow mule mug. The best food pairings for it include lighter fare, like finger sandwiches.
Recipe: Classic Mint Julep Cocktail
Warm and Cozy Hot Toddy
The hot toddy is one of few beverages on this list served warm. It's the perfect one to snuggle up with on the couch, as the addition of whiskey and honey gives it an unmistakable warming quality. That, and the fact that it's served in a mug with a little bit of hot water.
This cocktail comes together in five minutes. Serve it garnished with a cinnamon stick and a lemon wedge for the perfect sipping experience.
Recipe: Warm and Cozy Hot Toddy
Easy Dirty Martini
Dirty martinis are the little black dress of cocktails. They are timeless, never get old, and they always make you feel better and more grown-up when you're sipping on one.
A proper dirty martini combines gin, vermouth, and olive brine together in a martini glass. The combination is strained and served into chilled cocktail glasses, though you could also serve it on the rocks if you're in for something colder. Regardless, make sure you add a couple of olives as a garnish.
Recipe: Easy Dirty Martini
French 75 Cocktail
A French 75 is the definition of a sophisticated cocktail. This bubbly beverage looks a lot more difficult to make than it actually is. Simply combine gin, lemon, simple syrup, and sparkling wine together in a glass for an effervescent and boozy sip. You can also swap the gin for Cognac, and you can use any number of sparkling wines, from Champagne to prosecco.
Since this is a bubbly cocktail, you'll want to serve it in a flute. It's a great recipe to make for a crowd or when you want to give your normal cocktail routine a bubbly lift.
Recipe: French 75 Cocktail
Refreshing Mojito Cocktail
Mojitos are, by nature, refreshing. In other words, it's the cocktail you'll want to turn to on a hot and steamy summer day. Our version includes both muddled mint leaves and mint syrup, which helps make it extra herbal and fresh. They're combined with white rum, lime juice, and bubbly club soda to create a timeless cocktail.
Mojitos are best served in a highball glass, though you can also make them ahead of time in Mason jars and add ice when you're ready to sip. This is the perfect beverage to take to a summer picnic in the park or the beach.
Recipe: Refreshing Mojito Cocktail
Tried and True Bloody Mary
Bloody marys: the perfect excuse to drink before 11 a.m. They're also one of the reasons why brunch is our favorite part of the weekend.
Unlike many of the cocktails on this list, bloody marys are savory-leaning, thanks to the base of tomato juice, Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco, lemon juice, and vodka as the star of the show. Keep it simple with your garnishes, a celery stick and a lemon wedge work perfectly, or experiment with more eccentric add-ins — a whole shrimp, anyone?
Recipe: Tried and True Bloody Mary
Easy Lemon Drop Martini
The lemon drop martini is like an ode to the nostalgic childhood candy and a boozy concoction all tied up in one. As expected, it gets a boozy boost from vodka, though our recipe also adds Cointreau, along with the standard additions of lemon juice and simple syrup.
The lemon drop martini is best served well-shaken and in a sugar-rimmed glass. It's a bright, light beverage that can be made for an elaborate dinner party or a summertime sipping extravaganza.
Recipe: Easy Lemon Drop Martini
Simple and Strong Long Island Iced Tea
Long Island iced teas are certainly one of the least fussy and most laid-back cocktails on this list. Though the ingredient list is a little longer than some of the other beverages we covered — as it includes a boozy medley of triple sec, vodka, white rum, gin, and tequila — it is quite refreshing and relatively easy to make at home.
Pour this tea (which doesn't actually contain tea) over ice and serve with a piece of lemon and some mint sprigs. This drink recipe is the best paired with bar favorites, including a tall stack of nachos, spicy chicken wings, and sliders.
Bond-Style Vesper Martini Cocktail
Channel your inner Bond with this Vesper-style martini. This shaken (not stirred) cocktail is made with gin, vodka, and Lillet blanc.
The vodka and the gin in this cocktail have a great interplay with one another, while the Lillet, a fortified French wine, adds a floral and citrusy element to the drink. Simply garnished with an elegant lemon twist, this turns into an unbeatable and Hollywood-worthy cocktail you'll want to sip on all year round.
Tequila Sunrise Cocktail
A tequila sunrise is the cocktail that you make in the dead of winter when you're craving the warmth and energy of your go-to vacation spot. It's something like a summer in a glass.
You can make a tequila sunrise in the glass you plan on serving it, as no cocktail shakers are required. Just pour the tequila and orange juice in, add the grenadine (which will sink to the bottom and give you that sunrise effect), and garnish with maraschino cherries and an orange wedge.
Recipe: Tequila Sunrise Cocktail
Classic Amaretto Sour Cocktail
The amaretto sour is a simple, yet sophisticated bar favorite. If you are a big fan of frothy bevvys, chances are that you'll love this one.
This cocktail, which is best served in a lemon juice and sugar-coated rimmed glass, is made of a mixture of amaretto, egg whites, and maraschino cherry juice that's been shaken until it's super frothy and bubbly. Once you've poured the cocktail, make sure to add a cherry garnish.
Recipe: Classic Amaretto Sour Cocktail
Classic Boulevardier Cocktail
If you're a big fan of the Negroni, than the Boulevardier will be right up your alley. Bourbon (or rye), Campari, and vermouth come together to create a bitter, warming combination that's best served with a slice of orange peel.
This cocktail is not for everyone, as the strong whiskey and bitter Campari can be too potent for some. You can add Luxardo cherry to sweeten things up, or serve it with strongly-flavored foods like chocolate and cheese to distract from its robust character.
Recipe: Classic Boulevardier Cocktail
Classic Fitzgerald Cocktail
You don't have to be a fan of "The Great Gatsby" to love the Fitzgerald cocktail. It's like a luxury lemonade that's made with bitters, lemon juice, gin, and simple syrup. The bitters help balance out some of the citrusy sweetness, while the gin adds a floral flavor and aroma.
The Fitzgerald cocktail is best served as an aperitif or with dinner. It would be an excellent beverage to sip on alongside dips or chicken dishes.
Recipe: Classic Fitzgerald Cocktail
Classic Sazerac Cocktail
There's only one Sazerac cocktail, though it's a drink recipe that's gone through an impressive evolution over the years. For one, while the original recipe was made with Cognac, modern interpretations instead use rye.
The process of making Sazerac is a little more complex than other classic cocktails. You'll want to muddle the granulated sugar and bitters in a mixing glass before adding the rye. The absinthe is only used to rinse the serving glass and should be discarded before the rye mixture is added. This gives it a slight anise-like flavor, which complements the bitters and the rye.
Recipe: Classic Sazerac Cocktail
Classic White Russian
Coffee fans can appreciate a good white Russian. The "Russian" implies that vodka is in the mix here, though this is far from the only flavor (and boozy addition). Kahlúa adds a distinct, java-forward undertone while the heavy cream adds depth and texture.
While you can enjoy a white Russian at any time of the year, it's an especially great pairing for food or casual sipping during the colder months of the year. Pair it with chocolate-covered nuts or pretzels and let the coffee flavor do the talking.
Recipe: Classic White Russian Cocktail
Classic Gin Rickey Cocktail
This gin-based cocktail, elevated with lime and club soda, is a fizzy and flavorful treat that's easy to make as it is simple to drink. The club soda adds a bubbly effervescence to the floral gin, while the lime helps with a complementary citrusy punch.
This three-ingredient cocktail would be an excellent one to serve at an outside gathering or at a simple dinner party. The tart profile could also make it a great pairing for seafood-based dishes and appetizers.
Recipe: Classic Gin Rickey Cocktail
Tropical Painkiller Cocktail
There's something about a rum-based beverage that just exemplifies relaxation and calmness. As its name suggests, a painkiller indeed works to relieve all of the stress of everyday life — one sip at a time.
This recipe is made with pineapple juice, dark rum, orange juice, and cream of coconut (the stuff skimmed off the top of whole-fat coconut milk). It's finished with a whiff of nutmeg and pineapple wedge. Think about serving it with other Caribbean and island-inspired favorites, including jerk chicken and seafood.
Recipe: Tropical Painkiller Cocktail
Daiquiri Cocktail
A daiquri is a summery cocktail, but it can add a refreshing twist to your sipping routine any time of year. Ideally, you'll want to make it with Demerara syrup, though you can substitute it with a simple syrup in a pinch.
Mix your sweetener with rum and lime juice, shake the ingredients with ice, and strain into a cocktail glass. Serve each beverage with a twist of lime.
Recipe: Daiquiri Cocktail
Easy Moscow Mule
It's time to put that stash of Moscow mule mugs to good use! This cocktail is made for the ginger beer lovers; it pairs the spicy soda with vodka, a mint-infused simple syrup, and lime juice.
The ginger beer-based beverage (not to be confused with its sugary sweet cousin, ginger ale) is best served with dishes that utilize ginger, like a spicy pad Thai or ginger soup.
Recipe: Easy Moscow Mule
Cool And Refreshing Piña Colada
We like piña coladas almost as much as we like getting caught in the rain. This beverage is made with ice in a blender, so it's extra refreshing and perfect for enjoying after a mid-afternoon trip to the beach.
The ingredient list here is relatively simple. Cream of coconut, pineapple juice, white rum, and whole pineapple pieces are mixed with white rum for a refreshing combination that any tropical drink lover will adore.
Recipe: Cool And Refreshing Piña Colada
Dark And Stormy Cocktail
While the name suggests that this beverage will be heavy, the flavors of this cocktail are anything but. The combination of ginger beer, dark rum, and Angostura bitters offer something a little more complex than your classic tiki drink, but just as delicious.
You'll want to serve this one in a tall glass and pour rum last to make the layered effect more apparent. The flavors of this cocktail are prominent, so be sure to pair it with foods that fall into the bold flavor family, like salty pretzels, briny olives, and cheese.
Recipe: Dark And Stormy Cocktail
Classic Frozen Margarita Cocktail
Frozen margaritas are a must for taco night, and there are so many different spins you can make once you master the basics. Combine Cointreau, tequila, agave syrup, lime juice, and ice in a blender, pulsing into smooth, before pouring the mixture into a salt and lime juice-rimmed glass.
You may want to try adding your favorite fruit, like watermelon or strawberries, to give your margarita a fresh kick. Also, consider swapping the salt rim for Tajín spice mix for a bolder and more lime-forward flavor.
Fresh Peach Bellini Cocktail
If mimosas aren't your thing, try a Bellini. Instead of orange juice, the Bellini utilizes the floral and sweet flavor of freshly squeezed peach puree for its base before it's topped with sparkling wine, Champagne, prosecco, or some other sparkling wine.
The fruity flavor is quite delicate, so you'll want to avoid pairing it with heavy flavors to avoid distraction. Think flavorful quiches, French toast, and breakfast pastries.
Recipe: Fresh Peach Bellini Cocktail
Classic Cosmopolitan Cocktail
Cosmopolitan is certainly the Barbie of cocktails — and it looks like it, too. The color is the result of its cranberry juice, while the zesty flavor comes from a combination of vodka, Cointreau, and lime juice.
The classic garnish for this equally classic beverage is an orange twist. It's a great beverage to sip on with light appetizers, including everything from shrimp cocktails to salads.
Recipe: Classic Cosmopolitan Cocktail
Espresso Martini Cocktail
The espresso martini has seen an impressive rise in popularity, and it's easy to see why. This beverage is hip, fun, and resonates with all coffee lovers. While vodka is a staple ingredient (it is a martini, after all), there is also a splash of Kahúla, a shot of espresso, and a little bit of simple syrup for sweetness.
Espresso martinis are versatile and pair well with an array of dishes. Garnish the top with chocolate-covered espresso beans and drink it as a pre-dinner beverage or a decadent after-dinner treat, paired with a nutty or mocha-forward slice of cake.
Recipe: Espresso Martini Cocktail
Classic Negroni Sbagliato Cocktail
While "House of Dragon" stars may have made this beverage TikTok famous, it was popular long before that. It originated as a mistake when a bartender in Milan accidentally poured prosecco into a customer's Negroni instead of gin.
This may have been one of the best mistakes ever made, as this beverage, which joins together Negroni's classic combination of sweet vermouth and Campari with sparkling wine, is refreshing. Our version uses sparkling wine, though you can also swap it with club soda to imbibe in a lower ABV option.