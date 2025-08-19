7 Shady Restaurant Practices That Should Be On Your Radar

You sit down at a trendy new restaurant, lured by the buzz of "wild-caught Atlantic salmon" and "hand-foraged truffle oil." The food comes theatrically — dry ice smoking, edible flowers, gold leaf. But when you finally get around to paying, there's some surprise "service fee" you weren't prepared for, and that decadent truffle oil? It's just an artificial extract in olive oil.

In the age of Insta-plates and viral food trends, dining out is as much about image as it is about flavor. But behind the shiny menus and theatrics of plating, some restaurants are employing more subtle methods that range from deceptive to outright questionable. While not all restaurants are guilty, an increasing number are relying on gimmicks designed to trick customers, reap profits, and pad reputations — without anyone being the wiser.

To help lift the velvet curtain, we received some insight from Toronto restaurant critic Madame Marie, who's been exploring the city's fine dining scene for her personal blog. From pseudo-rarities and confusing service charges to bait-and-switch ingredients and flashy bells and whistles, she's uncovered a thing or two about the mechanisms behind some restaurants compromising integrity in the name of clout. This isn't about identifying a few bad actors; it's about how we can identify a pattern of behavior that's becoming increasingly difficult to ignore. As diners, we're not just customers. We're participants in a carefully choreographed experience. Recognizing how the performance can cross into a shady practice is part of keeping the exchange honest. Good food should never need a smokescreen.