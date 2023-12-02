Why Local Produce Is So Important To EJ Lagasse - Exclusive

Local produce is becoming a popular choice for people at home, but for chefs like EJ Lagasse — Chef Patron at Emeril's New Orleans — sourcing ingredients locally is the only way that makes sense. We spoke with Lagasse in an exclusive interview about why he feels so passionately about sourcing his ingredients from the local community.

The answer for Lagasse is simple: "Nobody loses in the situation." He explained that when he buys locally, "I get the best produce, and the local farmers, genuinely from a monetary standpoint, from a business standpoint, are supported." Obviously, as a chef, it is important to get high-quality ingredients — which are available both locally and shipped from elsewhere — but Lagasse's points on monetary support can not be overlooked. And while some chefs shy away from local produce, citing expensive prices, for Lagasse, that expense pays off; it allows local farms to keep running, and he, as a chef, continues to receive top-quality produce.

"They know what they're doing. I don't have to do anything. They're giving me the best cauliflower you've ever seen, because they've been doing it for 40 years," Lagasse said. "They're good at it. It's what they do. I don't have to worry about the quality of the produce dropping at all."