Why Celtuce Is The Most Underrated Ingredient, According To EJ Lagasse - Exclusive

In a world where ingredients are becoming more and more available, it is almost surprising to find an overlooked ingredient. But when you find those secret items, it can transform the way you cook. EJ Lagasse always has interesting foods on his menu at Emeril's in New Orleans, so we asked him in an exclusive interview if he could think of an underrated ingredient.

"Yes — celtuce," was the chef's response. Many people in the United States have never had celtuce, so Legasse explains, "It's basically the root of celery. It's very similar to that." Officially, celtuce is a type of lettuce that combines the uses of celery and lettuce, hence the name. However, while this is a leafy green, it is typically cultivated for its long stalk, which is almost like a broccoli stalk. "It's got that fibrous texture to it as well," says Lagasse. "It's fantastic. It's one of the great vegetables that you don't really see a lot of. It has the flavor like the hearts of lettuce ... It's really nice when it's cooked in a pan or anything like that."

The stem of the celtuce is often sliced up and stir-fried or used in salads in Chinese-style dishes. It can be eaten raw or cooked.