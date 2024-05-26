How Minnesota's Junk Fee Legislation Could Affect Restaurant Orders

Even if you do your due diligence before ordering a meal at a restaurant — tallying up the prices of menu items, factoring in the taxes and gratuity — you may still be caught off guard once the check arrives. It's become an all too common experience to get hit with hidden fees you weren't informed about ahead of time, and lawmakers are starting to step in.

Recently, the United States has seen some legislation aimed at taking down what are known as junk fees, i.e., unexpected charges tacked onto the price of a good or service that significantly increase the amount a customer must pay. Following a similar move by California officials, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed a bill this week that, starting next year, will require businesses in the state to be upfront about any additional fees it may include on a consumer's final bill. It also bans ambiguous surcharges like service fees and health and Wellness fees, which essentially shift the responsibility of providing worker benefits off of businesses' budgets and onto customers' wallets.

The food industry certainly isn't the only area of commerce where junk fees are an issue — concert ticketing platforms, airline companies, and hotels are among the other businesses make use of them. They are also being targeted by the legislation in Minnesota and California. However, these new passed laws are likely to affect restaurants in more ways than one.