I Tried Every Variety Of Kahlúa And Ranked Them Worst To Best

I remember drinking Kahlúa as a new 21-year-old. My friend would create a frozen concoction; I still don't know what she put in it, but it was always easy to drink like a milkshake — now that I think about it, it was probably a frozen mudslide, with Kahlúa, ice, chocolate syrup, and maybe something else. It was incredible no matter what.

In the decade and a half since then, I've had Kahlúa in various cocktails, but I've never sat down to slowly sip on it and savor every flavor. So, I thought it'd be fun to try all the available flavors, which range from 16% to 35% alcohol by volume (ABV).

At the time of writing, there are five options, so I scoured San Diego County to find options to test them out. It was quite a pleasant experience, and I found a couple of fantastic flavors to add to my bar cart. And no, you don't have to refrigerate them after opening. My final ranking is based on the liqueur's overall flavor (both on its own and with a cup of coffee) as well as the overall versatility and how one could incorporate it into cocktails. Let's discover how they rank.