10 Brownie Brittle Varieties, Ranked Worst To Best
Rich, gooey, fudgy brownies are a tantalizing treat, but not everyone wants a decadent, moist dessert. If you're a fan of those crunchy little edges on a batch of brownies, Brownie Brittle is worth checking out. The brand solves a problem in that you don't have to hunt for that coveted crispy corner; instead, you get a whole bag of the stuff. I'm somewhat familiar with the product, having tried one or two flavors on and off over the years. But this time around, I tasted 10 flavors from the brand to give you my honest thoughts.
Truthfully, the top four are amazing, and they're varieties I'd be more than pleased (enthralled, really) to have stocked in my pantry at all times. The rest are pretty tasty, and the bottom two had the most issues. Ultimately, I ranked these according to flavor, textural dimension, and whether I could taste the advertised flavors. They're each slightly different, offering a variety of flavors, add-ins, and textures, so perhaps you can find a favorite among them, too.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
10. Hot cocoa marshmallow
We have to start at the bottom, and the hot cocoa marshmallow is the bottom of the barrel for me. I tried it after sampling other flavors, and this limited edition one immediately tasted cloying, like a sugar bomb blasted off on my tongue. It left my palate craving water to wash it down, and I couldn't pick up any flavor nuances other than sweetness. In this treat, we see marshmallow confectionery chunks with ingredients along the lines of sugar, palm kernel oil, milk, and others, so these are more like a confectionery coating than a marshmallow.
An actual marshmallow could have added an interesting chewy texture, but it's hard to say if that would be appealing in this type of product or if it would affect the texture. I can understand the use of the confectionery candy, but it's all too sweet paired with the brownie base and the "cocoa drops," which don't seem much different than the other chocolatey chips. These brittle pieces also seemed slightly softer, albeit still crunchy, than other flavors, so I wasn't a fan of the consistency either. This limited edition flavor should stay limited.
9. Toffee crunch
When I think about a classic English toffee, I expect a buttery profile with a touch of caramelized sugar and perhaps some nuts; it's sweet but still has some dimension, but that doesn't come across in this flavor. It merely tastes like the Brownie Brittle base with some nondescript occasional sweetness. However, the toffee crunch lives up to the second part of its name. This variety is extremely crunchy compared to other flavors, similar to the rigidity of a crouton.
While that delivers on part of its moniker, it doesn't make for that pleasant of a snacking experience. I wanted more dimension from this flavor, and it didn't exactly live up to its name. It falls low in this ranking because the toffee crunch hardly tastes like toffee and has a too-hard consistency, but at least it's more palatable than the hot cocoa marshmallow option. Alone, the toffee crunch is sufficient, but it's nowhere as enticing as other flavors to come when you put them head-to-head.
8. Salted caramel
Brownie Brittle's salted caramel flavor brings caramel chips into the equation. Here, we see a similar issue to the toffee crunch, which is why it's placed low in my ranking. The caramel version tastes slightly better because I can actually distinguish a salty note that gives it an edge. There's a touch of sweetness in the caramel-flavored confectionery drops (made with sugar, non-fat dry milk, cocoa powder, natural flavor, among other ingredients), but it isn't especially caramel-like. That said, at least the flavor as a whole seems to deliver more on its name than the previous two brownie options.
It doesn't have me rummaging my hand through the bag to grab more, like the upcoming flavors, but it's certainly the most flavorful and captivating one of the three I've discussed so far; that solidifies its position in the eighth spot. This would be excellent crumbled over a vanilla ice cream or plain cheesecake to offer a touch of cocoa and textural intrigue without overwhelming the flavors of your dessert.
7. M&M's minis blondies
There are three Brownie Brittle blondie options, and while mini M&M's are a beloved M&M variety, they are my least favorite of the blondie bunch — but don't take that as me saying this M&M-based treat is bad, because they are not. All the blondies have the same issues: They're extremely crumbly, where it's almost like they're disintegrating right in front of you. You can see that in the powdery appearance if you look closely at the few on my plate; they're coated in residual blondie bits. On top of that, each bag has a pile of crumbs at the bottom.
Given that these are filled by weight, I felt a bit bummed to see such a layer of pulverized dust at the bottom of the bag. Yes, it's still tasty, and you can sprinkle it over yogurt, parfaits, ice cream, classic chia pudding, and the like, but still, I'd prefer a few more blondie pieces instead of a mountain of crumbs. The blondie texture is slightly different from the brownie base — a little more fragile and crumbly. This fragility means that the crunch of the M&M's almost feels overwhelming in comparison; overall, it doesn't offer the most enticing textural composition.
The flavor is fine, a mix of cocoa and sweet from the small candies, then a relatively plain blondie base. It's more appetizing than the previous flavors, but not so interesting to rank higher than seventh place.
6. M&M's minis
The brownie version with mini M&M's fares a wee bit better because the cocoa in the brownie base provides added flavor dimension. It seems intentional and like a better flavor match with the M&M candies, like a chocolate-on-chocolate richness that feels complementary. The candies only add to the dessert, rather than overwhelming it entirely. I also find that the brownies are slightly more textured and durable, making for a successful mouthful as you chew, rather than the delicate nature of the M&M's blondies. There's a better balance of textures to give it a slight lead, but the overall taste is more interesting, too.
I like the visual appeal of the candies, and if you have kids, it is a highly coveted treat. My toddler saw the colorful morsels on the packaging and was very interested in them. They can be a successful dessert to place at a party, whether it's a kids' birthday or an occasion where people of all ages can appreciate the appeal of M&M's.
5. Chocolate chip
There's nothing quite as intuitive as brownies with chocolate chips in them; in fact, you should never skip adding semi-sweet chocolate chips to your brownies. So, a Brownie Brittle variety is right on the money. It's not reinventing the wheel with any unique flavorings or add-ins; it's as classic as it gets. I find this flavor combination works really well, which is why it brings a bit higher than some of the previously mentioned flavors. There's nothing offensive about it, and it's a delicious treat.
Chocolate chip is a classic Brownie Brittle flavor and the one I'm most used to, but now that I've tried the others, I will switch to those. On the plus side, this is an approachable, traditional flavor. The chips are a perfect match for the brownie, not too firm, not too soft. They're slightly flatter than your average mini chip, which means they don't pop out and overpower the brownie. Even so, the rest of the upcoming options have more dimension to give them a higher ranking.
4. Dunkin' sprinkled donut blondies
There are many types of donuts at Dunkin, and a sprinkled variety is one of them. The Dunkin' sprinkled donut Brownie Brittle is certainly among my favorites, making it in the top half of the list. As I mentioned at the start of this article, I'd be delighted to continuously have my top four in my pantry for a snacky snack. But even with such high regard, this flavor doesn't taste like a sprinkle donut.
Instead, it has more of a confetti cake flavor, with the blondie base, sprinkles, and vanilla-flavored confectionery drops. I am fond of the petite sprinkles and the joyful colors that this variety provides. It's fun, whimsical, and tastes good to boot. The add-ins don't take away from the blondie foundation and make a tasty combination. It's playful and sweet, and everything simply works together to create a delightful product. Sometimes brand collabs aren't too successful, but I like this blend. This is a solid purchase for anyone who likes confetti and sprinkle-infused treats.
3. Chocolate chip blondies
If I were to recommend one Brownie Brittle to the masses, it would be this one. The blondie chocolate chip is like a fresh take on a chocolate chip cookie that makes it so appealing to the average consumer. The next two flavors are a bit more complex, and I know that eliminates some of the consumer base who'd like it.
Rather, this blondie flavor has a crumbly, crunchy texture, as the other blondies do, but the chocolate chips add the ideal balance; they offer a firmer consistency that adds dimension to the otherwise crumbly mouthfeel. But they aren't as large or firm as the mini M&M's. The basic blondie's flavor gets heightened with the cocoa essence of the chips. I mean, you can't go wrong with this combo, right? This would be the Brownie Brittle I'd offer up at a potluck, give to a teacher, or bring anywhere I didn't specifically know someone's preference because of its pleasant composition. Another plus: Out of all the varieties that contain chocolate chips, this flavor had the most chippies per square.
2. Dark chocolate sea salt
Dark chocolate is my jam. It is my preferred chocolate variety because I favor the deeper, earthier richness of cocoa; plus, dark chocolate usually comes without as much sweetness. That concept makes the perfect Brownie Brittle combination. The brownie itself has enough sugar and sweetness, so the depth of the dark chocolate chips and sea salt give it a more captivating, complex flavor that sets it above anything else I've tried so far.
The blondie chocolate chip and Dunkin' sprinkled donut are fun and tasty, but this dark chocolate sea salt option is more dynamic with a richer, more compelling base thanks to the dark cocoa drops. The sea salt is evident in every bite, and the mini chips complement the crispness of the brownie base; the flavors and textures work together rather than one feeling stronger than the other. These are easy to nibble on with a cup of coffee, after a meal, or just when you're craving a sweet treat. This is an easy second-place winner for me, but the next flavor is even more elevated and fascinating.
1. Dunkin' mocha latte
Espresso powder is one of the top add-ins to elevate brownies, so it's no surprise that mocha latte-flavored Brownie Brittle tastes so good. The flavor is yet another collaboration with Dunkin', and it's clear I like the brand's flavor offerings in brownie form. First, the texture of the espresso-flavored confectionery drops is firm and slightly crunchy. They hold up as you bite into the brittle brownie square, creating a textural complexity that most other flavors I tried couldn't offer. You can feel the small chips in your mouth as you chew, but it's not so firm that it becomes unpleasant.
Best of all, the coffee flavoring is strong, like you had a sip of sweetened joe. The flavor is above and beyond everything else, particularly for those seeking something that goes further than a standard chocolate flavor. The espresso drops transform the basic brownie base with added dimension and a whole lot of flavor. This is heightened and interesting enough to plate for guests you want to impress. They can smell it before it even goes in their mouth, too, which only adds to the sensory experience. This Brownie Brittle flavor has everything I was looking for: It's delightful, delivers a coffee-like, unique flavor, and has a captivating texture that ties it together. This might not be to everyone's liking due to the strong flavor, but that's the reason it comes as my top pick.
Methodology
I received some flavors as samples and then purchased the rest online, so I had a more complete lineup of Brownie Brittle offerings. I based my ranking on the overall flavor and texture profiles and whether the flavor lined up with how it actually tasted. Items that tasted good and delivered the proposed flavor ranked higher, while lower-ranking ones had issues with one of the above elements.
My top four are excellent for different reasons, and for the sake of this ranking, I had to come up with an order, but I love them all for different reasons.