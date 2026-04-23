10 Brownie Brittle Varieties, Ranked Worst To Best

Rich, gooey, fudgy brownies are a tantalizing treat, but not everyone wants a decadent, moist dessert. If you're a fan of those crunchy little edges on a batch of brownies, Brownie Brittle is worth checking out. The brand solves a problem in that you don't have to hunt for that coveted crispy corner; instead, you get a whole bag of the stuff. I'm somewhat familiar with the product, having tried one or two flavors on and off over the years. But this time around, I tasted 10 flavors from the brand to give you my honest thoughts.

Truthfully, the top four are amazing, and they're varieties I'd be more than pleased (enthralled, really) to have stocked in my pantry at all times. The rest are pretty tasty, and the bottom two had the most issues. Ultimately, I ranked these according to flavor, textural dimension, and whether I could taste the advertised flavors. They're each slightly different, offering a variety of flavors, add-ins, and textures, so perhaps you can find a favorite among them, too.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.