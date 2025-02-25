Classic 5-Ingredient English Toffee Recipe

Although often thought of as a holiday treat, classic English toffee is the kind of candy you can enjoy all year around. If you have ever eaten a Daim bar or a Heath bar you'll know what we mean: Rich, buttery toffee is topped with silky smooth and sweet chocolate for the ultimate combinations of flavors and textures. There's never a bad time for English toffee, and once you've made a fresh batch at home you'll never reach for a store-bought version again.

This classic 5-ingredient English toffee from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye is both wonderfully simple to prepare and utterly delightful to eat. The thick, chewy toffee layer is topped with rich semi-sweet chocolate and then finished off with plenty of nutty pecans and a little flaked sea salt to cut through the sweetness, for a wonderfully balanced treat that will put a smile on your face. This classic English toffee also doubles up as a thoughtful homemade gift for birthdays or special events, so it is worthwhile to keep the recipe in your back pocket for when the occasion arises.