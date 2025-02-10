12 Drinks That Mix Well With Kahlua
From harvesting, drying, resting, and roasting the beans to distilling and blending the rum, Kahlúa can take about seven years to make from the fields to the liquor store shelves, but its flavor is recognizable at first sip. With a 20% ABV, this Mexican liqueur is made from 100% Arabica coffee beans and pure sugarcane rum, and it has been swirling and sweetening its way into cocktails since its inception in 1936.
Providing distinct notes of butter, vanilla, chocolate, warming spices, and, of course, coffee, Kahlúa complements an array of drink styles, such as refined cocktails like the revolver that are perfect for sophisticated pre-dinner sipping. At the same time, super sweet and frothy concoctions featuring this rum and coffee liqueur — like a frozen mudslide — tend to make a big summer splash at bars, on chain eatery menus, and on cruises, while also being bottled up for retail by an array of companies, courtesy of TGI Fridays and even Kahlúa itself.
Some serious mixologists might prefer to concoct a DIY coffee liqueur. But with 40 years of experience in the hospitality industry as a bartender, restaurant manager, GM, and co-owner of a AAA-rated Four-Diamond Relais & Chateaux property, I have found that Kahlúa fits the bill as a perfect coffee-based ingredient. Let's sip and savor the flavors of the following drinks that mix well with Kahlúa and learn some tips on how to put these iconic cocktails together.
Black Russian
This straightforward classic cocktail comprises only two ingredients, and they're both alcohols: a 1:2 ratio of Kahlúa and your vodka of choice. What makes the black Russian so surprising, then, is that it's delightfully smooth despite not having any mellowing mixers. With this drink, coffee connoisseurs can enjoy the deep, rich coffee flavor with the cocktail's velvety texture.
Our recipe calls for making your cocktail with 1.5 ounces of vodka, which adds a strong alcohol base and a slight sharpness that will cut through .75 ounces of sweet Kahlúa. While choosing what glass to use, it should be noted that making sophisticated sipping cocktails like the black Russian in a high-quality, old-fashioned glass or rocks glass doesn't just feel good in your hand. A scholarly review of research published by Molecular Diversity Preservation International (MDPI) in 2017 observes that the shape of a glass can affect the taste. So, anytime you're enjoying a cocktail as classic and refined as the black Russian, consider the right vessel. A stemless glass with a wider rim allows the cocktail's fumes to escape more easily, which can add to the drink's overall nose and sweet aroma. Body heat from hands holding the drink will also gradually warm the cocktail, further changing and elevating it.
Once mixed, the black Russian juxtaposes bitter with sweet and simple with stylish. If you prefer your drinks with a splash of color, a few maraschino cherries are a popular garnish. Building this drink is easy. The hard part is knowing when to put it down.
White Russian
This cocktail seems to be no longer mentioned without some reference to Jeff Bridge's white Russian-swilling character, The Dude, in "The Big Lebowski." Developing from the black Russian, this creamy drink has been around since 1965 — but when the film came out in 1998, it had a resurgence in popularity as an instant cult-like classic cocktail.
What separates a white Russian from a black Russian isn't exactly black and white. Rather than simply adding the white cream to the ingredients which make up a black Russian, you may need to adjust the proportions to get this drink to taste just right. For a proper white Russian, 2 ounces of vodka and 1 ounce of Kahlúa are required before adding 1 ounce of heavy whipping cream. Bar guests will often ask the bartender to replace the heavy cream with a lighter substitute like whole or 2% milk — and if that's your preference, as they say in the movie, "The Dude abides." But it's the heavy cream that gives the cocktail the thickness and richness it's famous for.
Espresso martini
Espresso martinis are making a massive comeback, so if you're a bartender, you better know how to make a proper one. Like many cocktails, there are slight variations in ingredients, depending on which bar stool you're sitting on. We'll keep this espresso martini simple and classic with Kahlúa, fresh espresso, simple syrup, and vodka.
One popular addition over the years has included Bailey's Irish Cream liqueur, which adds a creamy, rich, and delicious dimension. If you like a creamy profile in your espresso martini but want a cocktail that's a bit less heavy, forgo the Bailey's and check if your favorite vodka brand makes a vanilla flavor. Vanilla vodkas are not just delicious; in this case, they can add creaminess without all the cream.
Regardless of which vodka you choose, Kahlúa and simple syrup will provide sweetness, the espresso will guarantee the kick, and you'll be in charge of a vigorous shake of the shaker. Oh, and don't forget to add three coffee beans for the garnish, which stand for health, wealth, and happiness. Cheers to that!
Frozen mudslide
Folklore has it that the mudslide was invented out of desperation in the 1970s when a bartender named Old Judd at the Wreck Bar & Grill on Grand Cayman Island realized there was no heavy cream for a customer's white Russian. So, Old Judd did what any of us bartenders might do in a pinch and swapped ingredients. At that very moment, a handsomely caloric, creamy masterpiece on the rocks was born when Bailey's Irish Cream liqueur was substituted. As time passed, the mudslide became a frozen drink, and its sweet meter was cranked up to 11.
The frozen mudslide, well, slides in between a delicious cocktail and decadent frozen dessert with the help of a blender, a scoop of vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and a chocolate sauce drizzle. Because these adult milkshakes don't show many signs of restraint in the decadence department, we bartenders always look to top (or over-the-top) each other by substituting frozen mudslide ingredients — like swapping rum or bourbon for vodka, sprinkling in spices, or adding generous smears of Nutella. But the Kahlúa always stays in.
Colorado Bulldog
With the word getting out that fizzy drinks are bubbling in popularity, Kahlúa offers the Colorado Bulldog cocktail to the occasion. If the ingredients of the Colorado Bulldog seem a bit familiar, they should be. Kahlúa ... check. Vodka ... check. Heavy cream ... wait, this sounds a lot like a white Russian. The Colorado Bulldog is, in fact, essentially a white Russian with an added surprise: Cola, which brings a sweetness and effervescence that's reminiscent of an ice cream soda. Whether a splash of Coke or Pepsi is used to crown this concoction is up to the Bulldogger.
Subbing regular vodka for vanilla vodka can give hints of vanilla ice cream and might seriously harken back to some childhood memories. However, our recipe for this drink is built in the glass by stirring in 2 ounces of vodka, 2 ounces of cola, and 1 ounce of Kahlúa. Finally, add 1 ounce of heavy cream, and bring it all together with a gentle stir and a maraschino cherry garnish.
Spanish coffee
The flaming cocktail known as the Spanish coffee was not invented in Spain but rather in Portland, Oregon. The creator and co-owner of the city's Huber's Café, James Louie, has been flaming the rim of this hot, sweet, and ethereal coffee drink for over 50 years. Now, if a flaming drink with a Spanish flair being invented in the Pacific Northwestern part of the United States seems a bit strange, one taste and you'll know why Huber's Café is reportedly the state's — and quite possibly the country's — biggest purchaser of Kahlúa.
Rim your favorite glass-handled coffee mug with superfine sugar. Then, pour in some 151-proof rum for its warm spices (and hearty flame) and a bit less orange liqueur into the glass for sweetness (you can use triple sec, but we bartenders prefer the more complex flavors of Grand Marnier). These two ingredients aren't just delicious; they are your combustibles. Use a long match or lighter and carefully ignite the mixture. Turn the glass slowly until the sugar caramelizes, then extinguish by adding a couple ounces of Kahlúa.
Half a cup of dark roast coffee is recommended for a hinted taste of toast and smoke. Smooth it all out with a whipped cream topping. These flavors, combined with the warmth of hot coffee and a 151-proof kick, will make any frost-bitten snow shoveler melt into their favorite comfy chair.
Revolver
This bourbon and Kahlúa cocktail looks and sounds like a classic mixed drink that could have easily made the list of the Rat Pack's favorite libations, but the revolver wasn't invented until the early 2000s by a San Francisco bartender named Jon Santer. The bourbon you choose to use in your Revolver is dealer's choice, but if you want to stick with the original recipe, pull the trigger and buy yourself a bottle of rye-heavy Bulleit bourbon. As Santer later explained to Punch Drink, that's in part how the cocktail got its name.
Once you build this simple three-ingredient cocktail, you'll taste the resemblance to a classic Manhattan; but in the revolver's case, coffee liqueur will step in for the sweet vermouth. In this drink, we want our bourbon to be the star, with the Kahlúa adding a sweet panache. A bit of orange bitters gives this deep and rich cocktail a hint of brightness. Make it in a shaker over ice, shake it until the shaker frosts up, and strain the concoction into your favorite Manhattan glass.
Now comes the added flare. To make this an official revolver, you'll need an orange peel. Take the peel in one hand and carefully flame the skin over the drink with a match or lighter. Give the peel a squeeze for a fiery essence of citrus, and you'll taste why the classy revolver quickly shoots to the top of many lists featuring the best coffee-flavored cocktails.
Spiked horchata
The sweet vanilla and spiced coffee profile of Kahlúa can't help but give anything it's added to a hint (or a decent helping) of decadence, and the spiked horchata cocktail is no exception. A horchata on its own already has dessert flavors built in, with a classic Mexican horchata recipe being created by soaking and boiling long-grained white rice and cinnamon. Depending on the soak's length, the process can take up to 12 hours. Sugar, or alternately maple syrup, sweeten the drink, a little vanilla extract is included for added richness, and then the drink is poured over ice. Easy alternatives to making horchata can include adding condensed or evaporated milk, and even soaking and blending almonds, macadamia nuts, or cashews.
But if you want to get the party started without the hours of soaking and boiling, skip the entire horchata-making process altogether. The spiked horchata consists of equal parts Kahlúa and your tequila of choice, along with some almond milk for that rich pudding-like essence and agave nectar for extra sweetness. Take the ingredients and put them in a shaker with ice. Shake it until frosty cold and strain into a high-ball glass with ice.
Finally, grate a cinnamon stick over the top for some added spice. And that's how you can simply turn a refined rice-based, time-consuming drink into an instantaneous coffee-charged fiesta.
B-52
So far, we've done quite a bit of mixing, shaking, and blending. The B-52 shot is a carefully concocted work of art that requires none of these actions. However, having some knowledge on how to layer liquids in a cocktail might be helpful when building this three-tiered beauty. The rule of thumb is the more sugar, the heavier the liquid.
The B-52 shot features three liqueurs in equal parts: Kahlúa, Grand Marnier, and Bailey's Irish Cream. Start with pouring one-third of the shot glass with the heavier (sweeter) Kahlúa. Now that our foundation is laid, you'll need a spoon for the next layer. Simply pouring the Bailey's Irish Cream over the Kahlúa will botch the necessary clean-lined effect. Instead, lay the bowl of the spoon backside up over the shot glass and slowly pour the Bailey's onto the spoon, letting it trickle down. Perfecting the proper layering might take time and practice. Next, use the spoon again to add the Grand Marnier the same way.
Once the three tiers are layered, it's time to unceremoniously shoot it down the hatch. When the cognac and orange flavors amalgamate with the Kahlúa and Bailey's, you'll get a sweet, creamy caramel flavor bomb in your mouth worthy of your steady hand and hard work.
Dark, sweet, 'n stormy
The Bermuda-born dark 'n stormy cocktail is said to have originated just after World War I in a ginger beer factory run by the Royal Naval Officer's Club. Sailors discovered that the flavorful notes of caramel, vanilla, and toffee from their native Gosling's Black Seal rum blended perfectly with the spiciness of their ginger beer.
But for some rum sippers, the spiciness of some ginger beers seems to get in the way of the mildly fruity sweetness of the ginger. Words like bold, spicy, and even zesty are typically used to describe the flavors of ginger, and online forums host discussions between ginger beer makers on how to mellow the heat in their products. If you enjoy the taste of ginger but prefer a cocktail that's a bit sweeter than spicy, try simply adding an ounce of Kahlúa. Indeed, just like how those sailors invented the dark 'n stormy to complement their ginger beer, this coffee liqueur can offer a sweet intervention.
To create a dark, sweet, 'n stormy, fill a high-ball glass with ice, add equal parts Kahlúa and your preferred dark rum, and stir. The buttery coffee flavor will mingle nicely with the ginger when you pour the ginger beer on top, with some sweetness diluting the spice.
Tootsie Roll
Whether you shoot this cocktail as a shot or sip and savor it like a true chocolate lover, the Tootsie Roll is a mixed drink that delivers flavorful flashbacks of pressing doorbells with your friends on a moonlit Halloween night. It's the perfect "trick or treat" kind of cocktail that makes your tastebuds think of Tootsie Roll candy. Why is anyone's guess, but if we look at the simple (but vague) ingredients, perhaps we can figure it out ... kinda, sorta.
The Tootsie Roll cocktail comprises two ingredients: Kahlúa and orange juice. There are other varied ingredients online, ranging from creme de cocoa to brandy and root beer, but the simple fact is Kahlúa and OJ, shaken and not stirred, create the flavor of this five-and-dime favorite all on their own. Do the cocoa and slightly fruity flavors of a Tootsie Roll have something to do with the similarities? Maybe. Is the secret hidden in Kahlúa's chocolatey coffee bean flavor? Probably. We can take stabs at uncovering the mystery, but why bother?
Mix yourself a Tootsie Roll using two parts Kahlúa to one part orange juice. If you're with friends, pour some shots and see who guesses the flavor first. We prefer to strain it over ice and have fun with a Tootsie Roll garnish or a Tootsie Pop stirrer. Toast that old favorite superhero costume you rocked back in the day, and enjoy the sips down memory lane.
Kahlúa dalgona coffee
Dalgona coffee gained popularity in kitchens around America in the early days of COVID-19 quarantine boredom, but it's been around a lot longer than that. The concept of this exceptionally creamy coffee came from South Korea, where it was named after a spongy toffee candy. As you may have guessed, using Kahlúa is the perfect way to spike this upside-down-looking cappuccino.
But first, let's lay out the basics: Dalgona coffee has a science behind it that creates a startling consistency brought about by three simple ingredients: sugar, water, and instant coffee. Instant coffee is essential to this task and is typically spray-dried. Spray-drying coffee is a quicker, less expensive way to add to a coffee's shelf-life, but it dilutes the flavor. Alternately, freeze-drying is a more refined and timely endeavor that doesn't detract from the coffee's taste as much because it does a better job of preserving its natural oils. However, that loss of oils in the typically less expensive spray-dried coffees is what tends to help achieve a thicker, creamier outcome.
To create the sweet and creamy Kahlúa dalgona coffee, one has to work outside the glass, mixing in your sugar and instant coffee with equal parts hot water and Kahlúa with an electric whisk (or, skip the gym and do it by hand). Once the perfect custardy consistency is achieved, fill your glass with ice, your preferred milk, and an extra splash of Kahlúa. Finally, top it all off with your Kahlúa dalgona foam for a rich and creamy waker-upper.