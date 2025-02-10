12 Drinks That Mix Well With Kahlua

From harvesting, drying, resting, and roasting the beans to distilling and blending the rum, Kahlúa can take about seven years to make from the fields to the liquor store shelves, but its flavor is recognizable at first sip. With a 20% ABV, this Mexican liqueur is made from 100% Arabica coffee beans and pure sugarcane rum, and it has been swirling and sweetening its way into cocktails since its inception in 1936.

Providing distinct notes of butter, vanilla, chocolate, warming spices, and, of course, coffee, Kahlúa complements an array of drink styles, such as refined cocktails like the revolver that are perfect for sophisticated pre-dinner sipping. At the same time, super sweet and frothy concoctions featuring this rum and coffee liqueur — like a frozen mudslide — tend to make a big summer splash at bars, on chain eatery menus, and on cruises, while also being bottled up for retail by an array of companies, courtesy of TGI Fridays and even Kahlúa itself.

Some serious mixologists might prefer to concoct a DIY coffee liqueur. But with 40 years of experience in the hospitality industry as a bartender, restaurant manager, GM, and co-owner of a AAA-rated Four-Diamond Relais & Chateaux property, I have found that Kahlúa fits the bill as a perfect coffee-based ingredient. Let's sip and savor the flavors of the following drinks that mix well with Kahlúa and learn some tips on how to put these iconic cocktails together.

