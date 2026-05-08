This 3-Ingredient Cocktail Tastes Just Like A Favorite Girl Scout Cookie Flavor
Everyone looks forward to Girl Scout cookie season, no matter what age we are. There are tried-and-true classics that remain fan favorites. Thin mints are one such Girl Scout cookie flavor that consistently ranks in the top spots of our taste tests; in 2023 we ranked Thin Mints fifth out of 13 contenders, but a 2026 taste test ranked Thin Mints at second behind Samoas. The cooling mint and rich chocolate is a winning combination in cookie form.
As it turns out, it's also a winning combination for a cocktail. So, if you'd rather end your night with a cocktail instead of a cookie, recent videos trending on social media supply the perfect three-ingredient recipe for a Thin Mint in adult beverage form.
All it takes is equal parts Kahlua, Bailey's, and peppermint schnapps to create a Thin Mint cocktail with the exact flavors of the beloved girl scout cookie. Kahlua, a coffee liqueur that Duff Goldman thinks makes every dessert better, brings the rich bitter notes that mimic cacao which blend with the sweet and cream Bailey's to create that milk chocolate flavor. The mint schnapps cut through that dairy and chocolate richness to provide the cooling herbaceous note that transforms the drink into a thin mint. Home mixologists in various TikTok video add a shot of each liqueur to a glass, give it a quick stir, and enjoy a gulp-full of boozy thin mints.
More Thin Mint drinks and dessert to try
While the Thin Mint drink is a great alcoholic dupe of the beloved cookies, you can always look to other liqueurs and combinations for the same results. For example, Kahlua features a cocoa-infused coffee liqueur known as Kahlua chocolate sips with both smooth milk chocolate and white chocolate variations if you really want a chocolate-forward flavor. In fact, you might be able to leave the Bailey's out of the drink altogether and simply make it a chocolate Kahlua and peppermint schnapps drink. Each of the three ingredients are liqueurs, which have less alcohol by volume than hard liquor, but it still adds up. That said, if you want to make your Thin Mint cocktail nice and strong, you can always add a shot of vodka. You could take your Thin Mint cocktail to the next level with vanilla vodka just as we recommend for a chocolate martini.
At the other end of the spectrum, if you would rather abstain from alcohol altogether, you can still make Thin Mint drinks and desserts that feel more adult and indulgent. For example, you can make a next-level, Thin Mint-inspired milkshake with peppermint ice cream, a drizzle of chocolate syrup, and whipped cream topped with chocolate sprinkles. Add peppermint extract to your next batch of brownies for Thin Mint brownies. Layer chopped up Thin Mint brownies with chocolate fudge pudding and mint-infused homemade whipped cream to create a Thin Mint trifle.