This 3-Ingredient Cocktail Tastes Just Like A Favorite Girl Scout Cookie Flavor

Everyone looks forward to Girl Scout cookie season, no matter what age we are. There are tried-and-true classics that remain fan favorites. Thin mints are one such Girl Scout cookie flavor that consistently ranks in the top spots of our taste tests; in 2023 we ranked Thin Mints fifth out of 13 contenders, but a 2026 taste test ranked Thin Mints at second behind Samoas. The cooling mint and rich chocolate is a winning combination in cookie form.

As it turns out, it's also a winning combination for a cocktail. So, if you'd rather end your night with a cocktail instead of a cookie, recent videos trending on social media supply the perfect three-ingredient recipe for a Thin Mint in adult beverage form.

All it takes is equal parts Kahlua, Bailey's, and peppermint schnapps to create a Thin Mint cocktail with the exact flavors of the beloved girl scout cookie. Kahlua, a coffee liqueur that Duff Goldman thinks makes every dessert better, brings the rich bitter notes that mimic cacao which blend with the sweet and cream Bailey's to create that milk chocolate flavor. The mint schnapps cut through that dairy and chocolate richness to provide the cooling herbaceous note that transforms the drink into a thin mint. Home mixologists in various TikTok video add a shot of each liqueur to a glass, give it a quick stir, and enjoy a gulp-full of boozy thin mints.