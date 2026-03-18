9 2026 Girl Scout Cookies, Ranked

Early spring is a special time of year. Snow starts to melt, the first flowers of the year begin to bloom, and the animals finally stir awake, roused by a no-longer-absent sun. But perhaps more important than nature coming back to life after a long, cold slumber is the long-awaited spectacle of Girl Scout cookie sales, which are in full swing.

The little-known history of the first Girl Scout cookies began all the way back in the 1920s. In the early days of the organization, girls did their own baking and sold boxes of a dozen simple sugar cookies for around 25 to 35 cents. Over 100 years later, the famous treats have come a long way. They're now a wholesome symbol of Americana and arguably the desserts with the most impressive cult following in the country.

The 2026 cookie lineup includes old fan-favorites, some newer faces to replace the Girl Scout cookies that left us in 2025, and one brand new, never-before-seen option. I got my hands on every flavor available from my local troop of hard-working kids, so I can finally settle the debate: Which Girl Scout cookie is the best (for this year, at least)? I ranked every one objectively based on flavor, texture, and fun factor to give this tell-all breakdown of America's favorite yearly tradition (and the only acceptable reason anyone should be knocking on your door unannounced).