Trefoils With Nutella Is The Delicious Combo You'll Want During Girl Scout Cookie Season

Forget Christmas, Thanksgiving, and any other food-related holiday; the best time of year, especially for sweets lovers, is when the Girl Scouts, clad in their merit badges and with cookie boxes in hand, set up shop outside of local grocery stores and peddle their wares to passersby. You may already have your favorite flavor — most people are loyal to the iconic Samoas or Thin Mints — but there is another flavor waiting in the wings for its chance to shine: Trefoils.

While we won't say that these shortbreads taste entirely like classic shortbreads, they do scratch the itch for a simple sugar cookie. Unlike many of their peanut butter- or caramel-laden peers, Trefoils' neutral flavor allows you to customize them to your liking, such as with a swipe of Nutella. Folks have taken to social media to show how they marry the two together. "Please send this in for a possible new cookie," one user commented on Facebook. "How delicious would that be?" It's also worth noting that you can find a dupe of this pairing in your local Aldi cookie section to enjoy year-round; keep your eyes peeled for the Benton's hazelnut cookies.