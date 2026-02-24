Trefoils With Nutella Is The Delicious Combo You'll Want During Girl Scout Cookie Season
Forget Christmas, Thanksgiving, and any other food-related holiday; the best time of year, especially for sweets lovers, is when the Girl Scouts, clad in their merit badges and with cookie boxes in hand, set up shop outside of local grocery stores and peddle their wares to passersby. You may already have your favorite flavor — most people are loyal to the iconic Samoas or Thin Mints — but there is another flavor waiting in the wings for its chance to shine: Trefoils.
While we won't say that these shortbreads taste entirely like classic shortbreads, they do scratch the itch for a simple sugar cookie. Unlike many of their peanut butter- or caramel-laden peers, Trefoils' neutral flavor allows you to customize them to your liking, such as with a swipe of Nutella. Folks have taken to social media to show how they marry the two together. "Please send this in for a possible new cookie," one user commented on Facebook. "How delicious would that be?" It's also worth noting that you can find a dupe of this pairing in your local Aldi cookie section to enjoy year-round; keep your eyes peeled for the Benton's hazelnut cookies.
A match made in Girl Scout cookie heaven
Long before Trefoils got the Nutella treatment, these cookies were setting the stage for generations of cookies to come. Trefoils are actually the first Girl Scout cookie ever made (meaning they're due for a bit of a renaissance, if you ask us). In the early 20th century, the Girl Scouts prepared the cookies themselves rather than outsourcing to companies like ABC Bakers and Little Brownie Bakers (the two companies that are the reason why cookie selections may be different based on where you live). Eventually, the Girl Scouts scaled Trefoil production up, selling them door-to-door for around a quarter. It wasn't until 1935 that the cookies were made in the shape of the trefoil, and the box was adorned with the Girl Scout label.
Although the humble shortbread-ish cookies may not be the most beloved of the Girl Scouts' offerings, the fact that they have stuck around for nearly a century illustrates their steadfastness. Perhaps the renewed interest in upgrading this cookie with a cocoa-hazelnut addition shows that even timeless treats need to be elevated from time to time.