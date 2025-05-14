The Little-Known History Behind The First Real Girl Scout Cookie

No matter what age you are, there is probably a small part of you that loves Girl Scout Cookies. A classic American snack, these treats have been around since 1917. They predate the internet, cell phones, and even electricity for much of the U.S — and they've stuck around for good reason. They're nostalgic, delicious, and their sales support activities for over 3.2 million Girl Scouts annually. While the flavors have changed over the years, there is one cookie that was inspired by the original recipe: Trefoils.

Trefoils are shortbread cookies made with flour, sugar, oil, and a few other ingredients. They're often thought of as the original Girl Scout Cookie, but, in fact, the first-ever cookies sold by Girl Scouts were simple, buttery sugar cookies. According to the Girl Scout's website, back in the 1910s and 1920s, the cookies were handmade by young members with the help of their mother and originally sold as treats in schools. The Mistletoe Troop in Muskogee, Oklahoma, was the first to sell them, operating out of a high school cafeteria.

It wasn't until 1922 that the concept became a national one, when Florence E. Neil published the recipe in the organization's magazine. The ingredients list included butter, sugar, milk, eggs, vanilla, flour, and baking powder. The sugar cookies were to be rolled thinly and baked in a hot oven, and the measurements were enough to make about six dozen cookies.