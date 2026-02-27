Is It Too Risky To Freeze Girl Scout Cookies? What To Know Before You Store

It's the most wonderful time of the year: Girl Scout cookie season. Whether you're a Samoa stan or team Tagalong, you know how quickly boxes can run out in your home. It makes you wonder if it's worth buying even more boxes so you can keep some longer and stretch the season out, especially if your favorite Girl Scout cookie varieties are retired. After all, the money goes to a good cause — if you stock up on Adventurefuls, can you prolong their life in the freezer?

The short answer is technically yes for most Girl Scout varieties, and it's easy to know which cookies can be frozen because their boxes are helpfully stamped with a "use or freeze by" date. If a box just says "use by," that's the Girl Scouts of the USA telling you that particular cookie shouldn't be frozen. Of the 2026 lineup, Lemonades and Lemon-Ups don't have freeze-date recommendations, but most other varieties are acceptable to freeze.

Girl Scout cookies are usually good for six months from delivery, according to their "use by" dates. They'll last about another eight months in the freezer, but are at their best around three months. Now, just because Girl Scout cookies can be frozen, that doesn't mean every kind will taste the same when thawed. The freezer can impact their flavor and texture over time.