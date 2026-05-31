This Under-$30 Evan Williams Whiskey Is One Of The Most Underrated Of 2026

We live in an age of excess, where the price of an exceptional bottle of bourbon can routinely climb into triple digits. That's great for the 1%, but for the rest of us, we also deserve a nice pour of brown water. Happily, one of the best value American whiskeys happens to be sitting quietly on liquor store shelves for less than $30. Evan Williams Bottled-in-Bond has developed a cultish following among bartenders, whiskey enthusiasts, and bourbon drinkers on a budget.

Produced by Heaven Hill Distillery in Kentucky, this 100-proof bourbon follows the strict rules established under the historic Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897. To legally carry that distinction, a whiskey must follow a whole bunch of rules, including that it's aged at least four years and bottled at exactly 100 proof. The act was necessary back then because all kinds of moonshining and bootlegging was going on, creating some dubious "whiskeys." These days, the designation often signals incredible value and consistent quality. But you don't have to take our word for it. Whiskey expert Kenny Jarvis recently included the bottle in his roundup of overlooked whiskeys you need to try.

In the article, Jarvis stated, "A low price can sometimes work against a product, as people presume it equals low quality. That may be an issue with the Evan Williams range, but especially its own bottled-in-bond expression." In many parts of the country, a 750-milliliter bottle sells for between $18 and $25, while the larger liter hovers at around $30 or less.