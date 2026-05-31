This Under-$30 Evan Williams Whiskey Is One Of The Most Underrated Of 2026
We live in an age of excess, where the price of an exceptional bottle of bourbon can routinely climb into triple digits. That's great for the 1%, but for the rest of us, we also deserve a nice pour of brown water. Happily, one of the best value American whiskeys happens to be sitting quietly on liquor store shelves for less than $30. Evan Williams Bottled-in-Bond has developed a cultish following among bartenders, whiskey enthusiasts, and bourbon drinkers on a budget.
Produced by Heaven Hill Distillery in Kentucky, this 100-proof bourbon follows the strict rules established under the historic Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897. To legally carry that distinction, a whiskey must follow a whole bunch of rules, including that it's aged at least four years and bottled at exactly 100 proof. The act was necessary back then because all kinds of moonshining and bootlegging was going on, creating some dubious "whiskeys." These days, the designation often signals incredible value and consistent quality. But you don't have to take our word for it. Whiskey expert Kenny Jarvis recently included the bottle in his roundup of overlooked whiskeys you need to try.
In the article, Jarvis stated, "A low price can sometimes work against a product, as people presume it equals low quality. That may be an issue with the Evan Williams range, but especially its own bottled-in-bond expression." In many parts of the country, a 750-milliliter bottle sells for between $18 and $25, while the larger liter hovers at around $30 or less.
Evan Williams doesn't have the hype or scarcity factors to inflate price
That price-to-quality ratio is exactly why Jarvis considers it underrated. He writes, "The reality is that this bourbon massively overdelivers for the money." The flavor has been described as having just enough sweetness to be approachable, but the 100-proof gives it structure and heat that cheaper bourbons lack. On Reddit, a user happily announced, "This delivers like the promised king of the budgets I was looking for." Jarvis praised the taste, noting, "The flavor profile here is classic Kentucky. You get a delicious caramel and vanilla, along with brown sugar and toasted oak."
We can also thank Evan Williams' lowkey reputation for keeping the price down. There's none of the hype or collector culture around it, or at least it's nothing in comparison to the online culture of Pappy Van Winkle or other highly sought-after collectible bourbons. The bottle design is plain, distribution is nationwide, and the low price can actually make certain snobs steer away from it.
Importantly, this isn't a budget mixer. Yes, it's for those on a budget, but it's a bottom-shelf bourbon you'll actually want to drink. Many fans drink it neat or with a single ice cube. But bartenders love it because its higher-proof flavor can stand up to big drinks like Manhattans, boulevardiers, and, of course, a perfect old fashioned. In fact, many enthusiasts recommend using a higher-proof bottle in bourbon cocktails. This is one bottle you won't have to break the piggy bank open for.