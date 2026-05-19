14 Overlooked Whiskeys You Need To Try In 2026

As whiskey drinkers, we're generally spoiled for choice. Along with historic brands, there are also plenty of exciting smaller distillers to discover. Yet, with such an abundance of choice, some whiskeys struggle to get the love they deserve. There can be a few reasons for this. Some struggle to gain attention against more iconic rivals, whereas other newer bottles can be dismissed as just another manufacturer. Other bottles just get lost in the noise. It's these types of whiskeys I wanted to unearth here to highlight some that should be on your radar.

As a whiskey expert, I've long seen how quality and recognition often don't go hand in hand. This is why I love being able to use my tasting experience to elevate some bottles that deserve it. As someone who has spent years exploring bourbon, Scotch, Irish whiskey, rye, and experimental bottles, I feel well placed to recommend whiskeys to suit any palate. These aren't novelty picks chosen for the sake of being different. They are great whiskeys that deserve more spotlight in 2026.