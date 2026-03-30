15 Bourbons To Try If You Like Woodford Reserve

This is the obvious choice, which is why Woodford Reserve also features on my recommendations for those who like Buffalo Trace. I'm a huge fan of Buffalo Trace, and to understand why this is a good pick, it's good to first acknowledge what makes Woodford Reserve so popular.

"Woodford Reserve is one of those bourbons I always come back to because it just feels balanced," states Dale Dcruz, Grand Hyatt Grand Cayman Resort & Spa director of Food & Beverage. You get the classic notes most people associate with Kentucky bourbon — caramel, vanilla, toasted oak, a little baking spice ... It's put together in a way that feels polished without being overly heavy. It's easy to sip neat, but it also works really well in classics like an Old Fashioned or Manhattan, which is probably why it's such a staple behind the bar."

These are many of the same qualities you see with Buffalo Trace, which is why Dcruz calls it an "easy next step" as it "has that same smooth caramel and vanilla backbone but with a slightly brighter fruit note." Dennis Day, beverage director and assistant general manager at The Commodore, concurs. "Buffalo Trace is a great option that is a similar style to Woodford, also proofed down typically to 80 or 85," he says. "It is just a wonderful, classic bourbon and one of my top choices to drink neat, on the rocks, or in a cocktail. It's incredibly smooth and pairs well with other flavors." I can only agree with both of these experts, and from my point of view, anyone interested in bourbon who hasn't tried Buffalo Trace should instantly put it on top of their wish list.