15 Bourbons To Try If You Like Woodford Reserve
I feel there is a certain class of bourbon that drinkers will always come back to because they beautifully showcase classic bourbon notes, are well-balanced, and excellent value for money. Woodford Reserve ticks all those boxes. If you love this whiskey, you're not alone. Yet while we all have our favorites, exploring what else the bourbon world has to offer is a huge part of being an enthusiast. The problem is that if you jump into something your taste buds aren't used to, you may be in for a shock. A great idea is to first explore the bourbons that share similarities with a familiar favorite. That's where this list comes in.
I've been enjoying writing, studying, and, most importantly, drinking bourbon for many years now. However, I didn't want to lean on my expertise alone for this article. I've also reached out to industry experts to gather their picks on the best bourbons to try if you like Woodford Reserve. The result is a list you can rely on to expand your bourbon horizons. You'll know what whiskeys to buy that allow you to explore this world without jumping too drastically into a completely different style.
1. Buffalo Trace
This is the obvious choice, which is why Woodford Reserve also features on my recommendations for those who like Buffalo Trace. I'm a huge fan of Buffalo Trace, and to understand why this is a good pick, it's good to first acknowledge what makes Woodford Reserve so popular.
"Woodford Reserve is one of those bourbons I always come back to because it just feels balanced," states Dale Dcruz, Grand Hyatt Grand Cayman Resort & Spa director of Food & Beverage. You get the classic notes most people associate with Kentucky bourbon — caramel, vanilla, toasted oak, a little baking spice ... It's put together in a way that feels polished without being overly heavy. It's easy to sip neat, but it also works really well in classics like an Old Fashioned or Manhattan, which is probably why it's such a staple behind the bar."
These are many of the same qualities you see with Buffalo Trace, which is why Dcruz calls it an "easy next step" as it "has that same smooth caramel and vanilla backbone but with a slightly brighter fruit note." Dennis Day, beverage director and assistant general manager at The Commodore, concurs. "Buffalo Trace is a great option that is a similar style to Woodford, also proofed down typically to 80 or 85," he says. "It is just a wonderful, classic bourbon and one of my top choices to drink neat, on the rocks, or in a cocktail. It's incredibly smooth and pairs well with other flavors." I can only agree with both of these experts, and from my point of view, anyone interested in bourbon who hasn't tried Buffalo Trace should instantly put it on top of their wish list.
2. Old Forester 100 Proof
When it comes to Old Forester, the brand has a range of impressive expressions, with a couple of them being standout options for those who enjoy Woodford Reserve. Dennis Day from The Commodore, a beautiful Bartolotta restaurant, once again provides valuable insight here. "This is a great bourbon option that has the same mash as Woodford, as they are both produced by Brown Forman," he says. "While the juice may be the same between the two bourbons, they have a different proprietary barrel toast that differentiates the two. Old Forester is aged in a charred barrel that provides a deep, rich flavor. I also like Old Forester 100 for a higher proof option. Woodford is proofed down to 80."
Benjamin Hollander, the director of Restaurants and Bars at the Claremont Resort & Club, also showed love for Old Forester but with one of its other expressions, the Old Forester 1910 Old Fine Whisky. He beautifully illustrated its tasting notes, saying it has "aroma of buttercream, sticky toffee, baked apple, and roasted coffee beans with the taste being smooth and well-rounded with notes of oatmeal raisin cookie, milk chocolate, caramel corn, and warm spice." In terms of pricing, the 100 Proof is an affordable entry point to Old Forester bourbon. If you enjoy that, it's a great idea to move on to some of its more pricier options, such as the 1910.
3. Eagle Rare 10-year
As with Buffalo Trace, the Eagle Rare 10-year is an expression I'd recommend to anyone in almost any situation. Also made by the Buffalo Trace Distillery, it's a phenomenal bourbon that has impressive elegance while also being rich in flavor. Sean Marino, who is the bar manager at the Bangkok Supper Club, is also a big fan. He states, "Eagle Rare is full and bold with great vanilla character, finishing smooth and rounded on the palate."
Due to that smooth and rounded nature, it always leads me to think that if you don't like Eagle Rare, you can't truly like bourbon in general. It has those classic Kentucky notes that we looked at above. Seasoned bourbon drinkers may want something with more of a kick, but Eagle Rare's approachability makes it a lovely drink for any occasion. If you've already tried Buffalo Trace, Eagle Rare 10-Year is a subtle but clear step up in quality that you're sure to enjoy.
4. Angel's Envy
My choice of whiskey will often reflect my mood. On a stormy winter evening, I may be more inclined to reach for something robust with higher proof. Woodford Reserve is on the opposite end of the scale, often something to enjoy when you want to let the chaos of the day gently ebb away. As Chacha Singsuwan, beverage director of Fish Cheeks, says, this is the type of scenario where Angel's Envy can shine, too. "Angel's Envy presents a clean and refined profile, accented by delicate notes of maple and raisin, with a long, lingering finish," Singsuwan says. "It's the kind of bourbon that invites a quiet moment of reflection – perfect for a calm evening."
A relatively new brand with an interesting name and backstory, it quickly gained respect in the bourbon world. Compared to Woodford Reserve, it's a little sweeter with a more dessert-like profile. That smooth base of vanilla, caramel, and oak is still there, but in a slightly more indulgent way, with those unique sweet and fruity notes mentioned by Singsuwan. After a stressful day, it's the type of bourbon that can instantly bring your stress levels down.
5. Jefferson's Bourbon
Here we have another brilliant pick from Sean Marino from Bangkok Supper Club. "Jefferson's Bourbon is similarly bold and round in flavor — slightly more subtle than Woodford Reserve, but still a fantastic, balanced bourbon," he recommends. Quite a few of the recommendations here lean toward being bolder versions of Woodford Reserve in one way or another. Instead, Jefferson's Bourbon is one that leans more into being a smooth and easy-drinking whiskey. It still has that foundation of sweetness and oak, but presents it in an even softer way.
While Woodford Reserve isn't the spiciest whiskey, that's dialed back even more here. Instead, you get light fruit and an almost creamy finish. It makes it a fantastic sipper that is almost impossible to dislike for casual drinkers while also being well-crafted enough for bourbon enthusiasts. If the bolder whiskeys on this list don't appeal to you, the mellow nature of Jefferson's Bourbon will.
6. New Riff Straight Bourbon
New Riff Distilling is a relative newcomer in bourbon terms, having only been founded in 2014. It also happens to have made our list of the best up-and-coming distilleries you need to know about. Twelve years at the time of writing may seem plenty of time to become an established company when compared to other industries, but when you make an aged product, and your rivals have been operating for over 200 years, it's a relative blink of an eye.
Dale Dcruz spoke about the subtle differences that make this an excellent alternative to Woodford Reserve. "New Riff is another favorite, their bourbon has a bit more rye spice and a nice freshness to it," he says. If you want something a little more spice-forward without jumping into the deep end of robust bourbon, New Riff is a great option. It's a livelier whiskey without possibly scaring you away from more intense whiskey. It means you can go a little out of your comfort zone without straying too far.
7. Four Roses Small Batch
Most distilleries can tell a good story, but Four Roses takes that to the next level. Thankfully, the whiskey is as interesting as the distillery itself. This pick comes from Dennis Day, who specifically mentions the Small Batch expression from its impressive range. He says, "Four Roses Small Batch also has a similar mash bill to Woodford and is an approachable, consistent, and high-quality product for someone looking to branch out and try something new."
The difference to explore here is how the Four Roses Small Batch is fruitier than Woodford Reserve, as well as most others on this list. It gives you a chance to explore a bourbon that goes beyond the classical sweet and earthy notes. There is also an elegant spice here that comes from Four Roses' unique approach of mixing multiple mash bills into one bottle. Four Roses Small Batch is a smart choice for anyone looking for a little more nuance.
8. Knob Creek Straight Bourbon
The best bourbon to choose after Woodford Reserve will depend on what direction you want to go in. For those looking for a little more of a robust kick, Knob Creek is more than worthy of your consideration. As Sean Marino puts it, "Knob Creek leans a bit punchier thanks to the higher ABV, though it still delivers the same rich, full flavor you'd expect from Woodford Reserve." It's that extra intensity that can be your gateway to a whole new world of bourbon.
The richness and spice that you'd usually find with Woodford Reserve is taken up a notch here. The 100 proof (50% ABV) gives you a higher level of heat without being too overwhelming. It remains an approachable and well-structured bourbon, and if you find it too hot to handle initially, a few drops of water can help alleviate its power. It's a logical next step without losing the balance you most likely love with Woodford Reserve.
9. Bardstown Bourbon Company
This one is another brilliant pick from Dale Dcruz. "Bardstown Bourbon Company is also worth exploring, especially their Origin Series, which shows how thoughtful blending and finishing can add layers without losing that classic bourbon feel," he says. It allows you to enjoy bourbon but with more of a modern take on this classic spirit. That being said, you still get those core notes of vanilla caramel and oak you know and love.
The blending here layers in richer elements that you may not expect, such as dark fruits, chocolate, and toasted nuts. It's a little more dynamic than Woodford Reserve while still being smooth enough to be counted as an easy sipper. The Origin Series takes a more classical approach, but the brand also has more experimental expressions that are also worth exploring. If you've already been enjoying bourbon for a few years, you may have already enjoyed a few whiskeys in this list. If so, the Bardstown Bourbon Company will always give you something new to explore.
10. Maker's Mark
Maker's Mark is a great recommendation as it has a significant difference to others while still being endlessly drinkable. That difference is that instead of rye in the mash bill, the impressive line of Maker's Mark expressions famously uses a specific type of wheat instead. That red winter wheat gives this iconic bottle a smoothness that most people love. You'll still get those sweet notes you enjoy from Woodford Reserve, but with a more mellow and buttery character.
Fish Cheeks beverage director Chacha Singsuwan agrees. "Maker's Mark is a steadfast presence on the back bar of nearly every establishment, reliable and familiar," she says. "It's the sort of bourbon worth keeping at home, ready to be paired with sweet vermouth and stirred into a quick Manhattan at the end of a long day." Those comments perfectly illustrate why Maker's Mark remains popular and why it's a great alternative to Woodford Reserve. It's the easiest step into the world of wheated bourbon. After tasting Maker's Mark, it won't be your last.
11. Wilderness Trail Bourbon
I mentioned New Riff Distilling above as being one of the best up-and-coming distilleries. Wilderness Trail only missed out on that list as I thought it was a little too established to be included. Yet, it's still a relative newcomer, launching back in 2012. Dale Dcruz recommends this as another good Woodford Reserve alternative, as he stated, "There are also some smaller producers doing great work. Wilderness Trail makes excellent bottled-in-bond bourbons that are rich and well-structured without feeling overly oaky."
Bottled-in-bond bourbons need to be aged for a minimum of four years, so you get a minimum guarantee of quality. There are many great expressions out there, with this Wilderness Trail bottle certainly being one of them. It's a touch more distinctive than Woodford Reserve, as it is a little brighter and balances that with a range of excellent earthy notes. When they are added to a beautiful, fresh honey, it makes for an excellent bourbon and another tempting choice.
12. Elijah Craig
One road we haven't gone down yet is recommending a bourbon that offers more of a wood influence. With his last recommendation here, Dale Dcruz covers this base by stating, "Elijah Craig is also a great option if someone wants to lean into a slightly richer, more oak-forward style". Elijah Craig leans more heavily into rich oak and the related notes you often get from pronounced barrel influence, in the form of toasted sugar and warm baking spices.
It doesn't quite have the elegance of Woodford Reserve, but what you do get is a more robust character. That also presents in the form of a darker caramel and a hint of smoke. It manages to balance these bolder flavors without approaching any harshness. If Woodford Reserve has more of an elegant, modern style, Elijah Craig is more of a traditional bourbon. Both are great, affordable bourbons that deliver sumptuous sweetness in two slightly different approaches.
13. Michter's Small Batch Bourbon
Here we have the final recommendation from Chacha Singsuwan. "Michter's offers a smooth, approachable character with gentle notes of caramel and vanilla—a versatile bourbon that's enjoyable neat or in a classic cocktail," she states, adding that it "shares a similarly balanced and approachable character." If you want a straight-up replacement for Woodford Reserve that follows a very similar tasting path, this could be the bottle you should turn to.
The differences here are subtle, but Mitcher's does have a little more fruit on the palate in the form of dark fruits with a sweetness that leans more towards toffee than caramel. The mouthfeel is also silkier, compared to Woodford Reserve's brighter profile. It's difficult to see how any bourbon drinker could love one but not the other. As with Woodford Reserve, if you enjoy the entry-level bottle, there are plenty more expressions from the brand you can begin to explore as well.
14. Charles Goodnight
One of the lesser-known bourbons recommended by our experts comes in the form of Charles Goodnight. This Texan bourbon was suggested by Piero Zelli, director of Food and Beverage at the Blackbird Restaurant in Santa Barbara. He believes it would be a great pick for those who enjoy Woodford Reserve for its balanced richness. "Charles Goodnight Texas Straight Bourbon is a great next pour to explore," he says. "It's a high-rye bourbon aged six years in new charred American oak and bottled at 115 proof, which gives it a richer texture and deeper spice while still maintaining classic bourbon notes."
Zelli went even further to describe the tasting notes you'll enjoy when drinking this bourbon: "Expect layers of caramel, brown sugar, toasted oak, and dark chocolate with hints of stone fruit and baking spice, finishing with a warm rye-driven kick. It has the familiarity bourbon drinkers love but with a bigger, more robust personality that makes it excellent neat or in spirit-forward cocktails like an Old Fashioned." It adds to an intriguing expression you should seek out if you want to move away from the most popular brands toward something that has its own distinct personality.
15. Blanton's
We started the list with a bourbon made by the Buffalo Trace Distillery, and we ended it with another. However, there is an important distinction here as the two are made with different mash bills, with Blanton's having a bit more rye than the flagship Buffalo Trace bottle. It's hard to argue against Blanton's Single Barrel being one of the most important bourbons ever created. At a time when bourbon quality was declining, its adoption in Japan showed that there was still demand for expertly crafted bourbon, specifically single-barrel whiskey.
This last pick is another one courtesy of Sean Marino, who says, "Blanton's is a classic and one of my personal favorites. Slightly lighter, but overall, an easy, enjoyable sip." Blanton's takes that balance of Woodford Reserve and maintains it while managing to provide greater depth and individuality. The single-barrel nature of Blanton's means that each bottle will have subtle differences. Yet, what they always have in common is elite quality and deep flavor without ever being overwhelming.