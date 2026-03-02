8 Up-And-Coming Distilleries Bourbon Fans Should Know About

The giants of the bourbon world still dominate the shelf space, but there are always those who try to shake up the established order. Doing that with whiskey is difficult for several reasons. Along with the challenges of operating any new business, making good bourbon takes time and expert craftsmanship. It's for this reason that many new "distilleries" aren't distilleries at all (non-distilling producers, blenders, rectifiers). Instead, they source bourbon and then sell it as their own. That's not inherently a bad thing, as some expertly blend whiskey or add extra maturation to create a genuinely impressive bourbon, but there is a clear difference.

That's why, for these 8 distilleries, we want to highlight those who are making their own. Some of them still part-source bourbon due to economic realities, but all of them distill at least some product on-site. I feel that's important for bourbon fans such as myself, as it shows heavy investment and a long-term vision.

I have spent years studying, tasting, and writing about bourbon. That includes vast knowledge about the classics, but also keeping a keen eye on those up-and-comers. This expertise allows me to see which new distilleries have substance and which are trying to hide a generic sourced bourbon behind flashy branding. I care deeply about transparency and credibility. So, you can be assured that once you read this, you'll have a good idea of which distilleries to get excited about.