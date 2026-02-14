16 Of The Best Distilleries To Visit Outside Of Kentucky

It's no secret that Kentucky is considered the holy land of bourbon, from Maker's Mark to Woodford Reserve, some of our most famous bourbon brands come from the Bluegrass state. If bourbon tourism is your bag, you can't go wrong making a visit to Kentucky to tour the various distilleries that dot the idyllic landscape. A common misconception is that bourbon can only be called bourbon if it comes from Kentucky.

The truth of the matter is that a proper bourbon needs to come from the United States. Despite what it may seem, Kentucky does not hold a monopoly on the bourbon trade and no matter where you are in the country, you most likely have a top notch distillery within jaunting distance. This article, presented in no particular order, will showcase some of the best distilleries for you to visit from the East coast to the West and even a few smack dab in the middle. Make it a goal in 2026 to see how many of these fantastic distilleries you can visit.