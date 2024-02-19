The Origin Story Of New Orleans' Hurricane Drink

If you've ever been to New Orleans, you probably know all about the Hurricane cocktail. This high-octane, rum-and-fruit juice libation is one of the most famous drinks in a city that is famous for its cocktail culture and spirited past. But how did it come to be? The story is one that mirrors those of a great many cocktails, intertwining supply, demand, self-promotion, and competing claims.

Traditionally, the Hurricane is attributed to New Orleans bar Pat O'Brien's, a French Quarter watering hole formerly operated during Prohibition as a speakeasy called Mr. O'Brien's Club Tipperary. After liquor was once again allowed to legally flow, the marketplace for alcohol wasn't what it was before. With distilleries in the U.S. shut down for over a decade, domestic whiskies and spirits were in short supply. But imports, such as rum, were available in excess and comparatively cheap. Enterprising publicans dipped into the back lot of sugarcane liquor to offer customers cheap, strong drinks.

The Hurricane — which is served in an elongated tulip glass that resembles a wind-proof hurricane lamp — is part of the grand tradition of tropical and tiki drinks, pulling in rum, grenadine, passion fruit juice, and lemon juice for a deceptively sweet cocktail that packs a punch. Pat O'Brien, his business partner, and a rum salesman reportedly invented the beverage in the 1940s to make use of the affordable spirit, but origin stories are never really that simple.