15 Absolute Best Bourbon Distilleries For Whiskey Lovers To Visit

Even in today's cynical, 21st century world, there's still something to be said about the unknown and the magical. If the distillation process that leads to your favorite bourbons and whiskeys seems more than a little magical, there's a good reason for that — it's actually linked to the ancient art of alchemy.

Alchemy wasn't just an attempt to turn ordinary metals into gold, it was the study of the structure and nature of various substances. Alchemists are the ones credited for discovering distillation and developing the first stills, and today, you can get a behind-the-scenes look at this bit of ancient science with a distillery tour.

And there are a ton of options out there, so many that it can be tough to decide which ones are worth your time. Fortunately, we did the leg work for you. If you've ever wondered what the difference between the many types of bourbon actually is, if you've ever wanted to bottle your own blend, or if you've ever been curious about what goes on in a cooperage, there are distillery tours out there for you. For whiskey drinkers who have wondered what sets bourbon apart, there's some brilliant tours out there that will appeal to you, too. It's time to make some reservations!