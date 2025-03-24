15 Absolute Best Bourbon Distilleries For Whiskey Lovers To Visit
Even in today's cynical, 21st century world, there's still something to be said about the unknown and the magical. If the distillation process that leads to your favorite bourbons and whiskeys seems more than a little magical, there's a good reason for that — it's actually linked to the ancient art of alchemy.
Alchemy wasn't just an attempt to turn ordinary metals into gold, it was the study of the structure and nature of various substances. Alchemists are the ones credited for discovering distillation and developing the first stills, and today, you can get a behind-the-scenes look at this bit of ancient science with a distillery tour.
And there are a ton of options out there, so many that it can be tough to decide which ones are worth your time. Fortunately, we did the leg work for you. If you've ever wondered what the difference between the many types of bourbon actually is, if you've ever wanted to bottle your own blend, or if you've ever been curious about what goes on in a cooperage, there are distillery tours out there for you. For whiskey drinkers who have wondered what sets bourbon apart, there's some brilliant tours out there that will appeal to you, too. It's time to make some reservations!
1. Old Forester
For fans of whiskey, 2025 kicked off right with the announcement that Old Forester was re-releasing Old Forester 1924. If you can't get that, there's something for everyone at Old Forester, from the 86 proof bourbon that's the oldest in the country and pre-dates Prohibition to a Prohibition-style whiskey and a rye whiskey that comes from a recipe that dates back to 1940. Old Forester also has a stellar set of distillery tours that are consistently ranked among the best things to do in Louisville, Kentucky, and that's saying a lot.
The only downside to this is that it's so popular, it's often booked out months in advance. That means some planning and you'll definitely need reservations, but it's worth it. The tour is a little unique in that you're not only going to see what goes on at stages like fermentation and maturation, but you'll also get to see the cooperage and barrel-making process. If you've ever wanted to see bourbon barrels being made and charred, this is the tour for you. And yes, there's a tasting, too.
(502) 779-2222
119 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202
2. Maker's Mark
That iconic red wax drip on a bottle of Maker's Mark is a big deal, and yes, it's a mark of quality that they still do by hand in 2025. If you've ever wondered how much fun it would be to dip your own bottle, all you'll need to do is visit the distillery and you can do exactly that. Star Hill Farms is a brilliant campus that's a mix of distillery, restaurant and bar, and historic buildings. You'll need a reservation if you want the full experience that includes tastings and a guided tour, but if you're in the area and they're booked, you can still go and wander the site and dip your own bottle.
The campus gets high praise for everything from in-depth and informative tours that keep everyone from whiskey- and bourbon-lovers to teetotalers interested, to the helpful staff that have gone above and beyond to make the tour accessible to everyone, including guests who rely on a wheelchair or those who need additional help along the way.
(270) 865-2099
3350 Burks Spring Rd, Loretto, KY 40037
3. Stitzel-Weller Distillery
The Stitzel-Weller Distillery is located in the heart of bourbon country, and it's the distillery behind Blade and Bow, I.W. Harper, and Orphan Barrel. If you want to visit you'll have to make a reservation, but it's definitely worth it — especially considering that you can choose between a few different tour packages. For those who might be under a bit of the time crunch, there's a half-hour tasting experience and a half-hour tasting that's geared toward matching bourbon and chocolate, and it's entirely possible that has you signing up right now.
Other experiences include walking tours of the barrel house, still house, the cooperage, and old buildings like the fill house. They also occasionally host special events: Anyone who happened to be there in March of 2025 could make reservations at a two-hour block party or a one-hour speakeasy experience that takes everyone back to the 1920s. The distillery has been around since 1935, meaning that visitors don't just get some insight into the process that goes into their favorite bottles today, but the evolution of the entire process.
stitzelwellerdistillery.com/visit-us
(502) 810-3800
3860 Fitzgerald Rd, Louisville, KY 40216
4. Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co.
In addition to a variety of different barrel-finished bourbons, Kentucky Peerless also has a few rye whiskeys that have to be tried to be believed. It's no wonder that the distillery has gotten some major attention as one of the historic bourbon labels revived by modern brands, and "historic" is no joke: It was one of the distilleries that kept functioning through Prohibition for the supply of medical liquors. Head to the distillery now, and you'll find that the same family is at the helm ... five generations on.
The distillery offers a few different options for tours, including a start-to-finish look behind the scenes and a tasting experience that's led by one of the company's distillers. There are plenty of reviews on Tripadvisor that say not only were the guides practical overflowing with knowledge, but the distillery's current heads, the father-and-son team of Corky and Carson Taylor, frequently mingle with guests. No distillery tour is complete without a tasting, and you'll get one of those here, too.
kentuckypeerless.com/distillery-tour-louisville-kentucky/
(502) 566-4999
120 N 10th St, Louisville, KY 40202
5. James E. Pepper
There's a lot to see when you head to Lexington, Kentucky, and that's why it's so impressive that at the time of this writing, Tripadvisor reviewers have ranked the James E. Pepper Distillery at number one. The company has roots that go all the way back to 1880, and although it languished into obscurity and obsolescence from the late 1960s, it was relaunched in 2008 to find some incredible success with both bourbon and rye whiskey. By the time the original site was returned to an active distillery in 2017, it was a National Historic Landmark property, and you'd better believe that it's an awesome place to visit.
You should definitely make reservations, because you're not going to want to miss browsing the on-site museum or any part of the tour. That's especially true if you're interested in the history of bourbon and whiskey production in the area, and while the distillery is large enough to feel like a sprawling jaunt through time, it's also small enough to feel like it's a fun, conversational stroll through a friend's business venture.
(859) 309-3230
1228 Manchester St, Ste 100, Lexington, KY 40504
6. Evan Williams
The origin of Evan Williams begins with its namesake ... and it's safe to say that you'll learn all about the 18th century Welshman on a trip to the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience. One of the things we love about the setup here is that there are a slew of different tour options that allow visitors to choose what they want to focus on and learn the most about.
There's definitely the opportunity to go on a standard sort of tour that looks at the history of Evan Williams (and parent company Heaven Hill), along with getting a look at current distillery operations and — of course — a tasting. But we love the fact that there are other tours, too, like "Choc-ology: a Whiskey & Chocolate Tasting Experience" that ... well, you can guess what this one is! Also, for those who are really, really serious, there's a premium tour that gives you a four-hour, hands-on experience working with Evan Williams distillers to make a barrel. It's not for the faint-hearted — there's a requirement that you have to be able to lift 50 pounds — but grab up to five of your friends and you'll have some serious fun.
evanwilliams.com/plan-your-trip
(502) 272-2623
528 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202
7. Castle & Key
Like most of the bourbon distilleries on our roundup of those that are best for the whiskey drinker in life, Castle & Key has a portfolio that includes not only bourbons, but several rye whiskeys as well as gin and vodka. Visiting Castle & Key doesn't end with a tour of the distillery, it involves an entire campus of buildings such as the 19th century Springhouse, the remodeled tower that once served as a yeast laboratory, a former train station that's now a bar, gardens, and trails inspired by some of the most famous English gardens, and of course, a castle. That's just a small bit of what's on the 113-acre property, and visitors can choose from several different guided tours to get the most of their visit.
There are also a few properties that Castle & Key rents out for those who want to stay, so if booking a 19th century farmhouse for the duration of your trip sounds like something you'd like to do, look no further. There's so much to see and do that it's a destination in itself.
castleandkey.com/visit-the-distillery
(502) 395-9070
4445 McCracken Pike, Frankfort, KY 40601
8. Buffalo Trace
Buffalo Trace's distillery is another one that's a destination in itself, and there's more than enough to do to keep you busy for a good, long while. No matter what aspect of the industry you're most interested in, there's a tour for that. Delve into the science of distilling bourbon, learn about the history of the iconic E.H. Taylor, or book a tour that takes visitors along the same route that your favorite bourbons take, from mash cookers all the way to the finish. Whiskey-lovers will love this tour in particular, as it also delves into the process of creating Buffalo Trace's Experimental Collection whiskies. It gets high praise for being a legitimate look at what really goes on behind the scenes at a working distillery, and yes, there's tastings.
One of the highlights here is the distillery's garden tour, which takes guests through an arboretum and bird sanctuary built around some of the older buildings on the property. As with most distilleries, you'll need to book in advance, but it's well worth it. Bring your cameras, bring comfortable walking shoes, and be ready to walk to book a return visit.
buffalotracedistillery.com/visit-us.html
(502) 783-1000
113 Great Buffalo Trace, Frankfort, KY 40601
9. James B. Beam Distilling Co.
There's a reason why everyone recognizes that iconic Jim Beam label. The distillery has been putting out quality products for a long time, from the affordable options that have been the entry bourbons for countless people to labels like Knob Creek, which is a favorite affordable bottle for even bourbon experts.
The tours that are available at the James B. Beam Distilling Co. are as varied as the products themselves, and while visitors can definitely choose to go on the standard tour, we love the fact that there are other opportunities to explore different facets of the industry — including a tour of the rackhouse, where barrels are left to mature. You can also take a tour that's more focused on the future of bourbon production and what's on the horizon for the industry, or go in the other direction, with a historical tour (that also includes dinner at the distillery's restaurant). There are multiple options for tastings, and you can even schedule a tasting with seventh-generation distiller Fred Noe. Special events are held fairly regularly, so before planning your visit, be sure to see what's on the calendar.
beamdistilling.com/book-a-tour
(502) 543-9877
568 Happy Hollow Rd, Clermont, KY 40110
10. Rabbit Hole
While there's a lot to be said for the large-scale distillers who have been putting out the same product for years, Rabbit Hole is on the opposite end of things. The distillery here opened its doors in 2018, and it's a state-of-the-art, multi-million-dollar facility that's designed in a way that makes visitors well aware of the fact that they're walking through the future of bourbon and whiskey production. The idea behind the company is that small batch expressions are in, with carefully curated bourbons and whiskeys that are meant to be something as personal for the consumer as it has been for the founders.
Rabbit Hole might be the new kid on the block, but that's exactly why it gets some rave reviews from those who have booked a tour through this ultra-modern distillery. Make reservations, as each tour is limited to just eight people for a truly personal experience.
rabbitholedistillery.com/pages/book-a-tour
(502) 561-2000
711 E Jefferson St, Louisville, KY 40202
11. Angel's Envy
In addition to getting some major recognition for not only putting out a stellar product, Angel's Envy made history in the city of Louisville, Kentucky when it helped revitalize the so-called Whiskey Row. Today, visitors to the distillery can choose between a few tours, all of which give an up close and personal look at the distillation and maturation processes, and you can also opt for a Private Select Tour that delves deeper into the science of crafting desired flavors. If you've ever wanted to bottle your own single barrel expression, you can do that here, too — and learn more about the process.
There's a number of different options for tasting, but one of our favorite things about Angel's Envy is that there's even a mixology class. Fun, right? While this distillery doesn't have the sprawling sort of campus that you might find with some of the other distilleries, it gets high marks for a modern location, informative guides, and a variety of experiences.
angelsenvy.com/us/en/visit-us/
(502) 890-6300
500 E Main St, Louisville, KY 40202
12. Wild Turkey
Whether you're a bourbon-lover or rye whiskey fan, there's a good chance that there's a Wild Turkey that's a reliable, go-to staple for you. That makes this a must-see for anyone who's checking off the high points of the country's distillery tours, especially with an experience that ranges from a new visitors' center to historic buildings that have been in use for years.
One of the things that we — and other visitors — love about Wild Turkey's guest experience is the Russell's Reserve rickhouse tour, which takes you into a stunning wooden building where you'll learn all about the aging process and the different factors that all go into shaping the final product. Learn a bit about the history, a lot about the science, and find out just what goes into each bottle of your favorite Wild Turkey before grabbing something to eat ... and definitely sign up for a bourbon or whiskey tasting.
wildturkeybourbon.com/our-distillery/visit-wild-turkey/
(502) 839-4544
1417 Versailles Rd, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342
13. Woodford Reserve
Woodford Reserve is one of the brands that's sure to please, whether you're looking for a straight bourbon that's smooth enough to drink neat or a malt, rye, or wheat whiskey. According to those who have visited the distillery, there's just as much to love about the tour, too — from pet-friendly areas to non-alcoholic offerings for anyone who is abstaining.
There are a variety of tours — and yes, you should definitely book in advance. In addition to the standard sort of distillery tour, Woodford Reserve also offers visitors the chance to see maturation warehouses, take courses in mixology, crafting cocktails, and flavor pairings, and there are also tours that are led by the Master Distillers responsible for these iconic bottles. Perhaps best of all, those who visit will have the opportunity to purchase limited edition bottles and some tours come with souvenir glassware.
woodfordreserve.com/our-distillery/tour-our-distillery/
(859) 879-1812
7855 McCracken Pike Welcome Center, Versailles, KY 40383
14. Four Roses
Four Roses has a wonderfully romantic origin story, and that's not the only reason that it stands out from the crowd. (We're not the only ones who think so: William Faulkner's favorite cocktail started with a bottle of Four Roses.) The distillery experience here stands out just as distinctly as the bourbon itself, starting with the fact that you can opt to visit the warehouse and bottling facility as well as the distillery and visitors center.
During the tours, you'll learn all about Four Roses and some of the processes that they're doing a little differently. At the warehouse, you'll learn why they opted for a single-story warehouse, and how important the aging process is. There's tastings here, too, and then, head off to the distillery for a tour, tasting, and a stroll through interactive exhibits in the visitors center. There are a few things to know here: You'll be making reservations for these tours, and if you're planning on doing both, you'll need to account for the fact that the two locations are about an hour's drive from each other. It's worth it, though, and it's regularly recommended as one of the don't-miss distillery experiences.
fourrosesbourbon.com/visit/distillery-tours
(502) 839-3436
1224 Bonds Mill Rd, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342
15. Bardstown Bourbon Company
Bourbon has a long history, with the world's first bourbon dating to the 18th century. While many of the distilleries that you might choose to visit embrace that history, Bardstown — and a distillery that was only built in 2016 — is a little different. Inspired by Napa Valley, the Bardstown distillery has tour options that include hands-on cocktail classes and lessons in blending, the chance to taste bourbons right from the barrel in the warehouse, and yes, you can bottle your own bourbon, too.
Bardstown boasts a kitchen and if you've ever wanted to sit down for a culinary experience at a distillery, you'll need to go here. In addition to the company's Bardstown location, you can also complete the experience by stopping at the tasting room in Louisville for more tasting opportunities and classes. For those who are serious about pairing the perfect cocktail or straight bourbon with the perfect meal, this is a destination that's not to be missed.
bardstownbourbon.com/plan-a-visit/
(502) 233-4769
1500 Parkway Dr, Bardstown, KY 40004