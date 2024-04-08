The World's Very First Bourbon Dates Back To The 18th Century

For being such an iconically American spirit, it's fitting that the birth of bourbon would begin in the same century that the United States declared its independence from Britain. Back in the 1700s, America was still a budding country of frontiersmen clawing after the promise of prosperity offered by the New World. The rough living and lack of infrastructure didn't make good conditions for thorough documentation, so no one knows for sure who exactly invented bourbon.

Elijah Craig was a Baptist minister in Kentucky with some political weight and he's sometimes given the honor, but while he did make bourbon, there's serious doubt as to whether he was the first. Evan Williams built the nation's first commercial whiskey distillery in Kentucky in 1783, though he probably didn't start off by making traditional bourbon. In truth, it was likely a slow process whereby Scottish and Irish immigrants moving to Kentucky in the late 1700s began to incorporate their corn crop into their distilling. One way the government convinced settlers to move out west was to offer them free land.

In 1779, The Corn Patch and Cabins Rights Act was passed, which offered 400 acres of land to anyone who moved to Kentucky, built a cabin, and grew corn. The abundant corn farms that followed were directly responsible for the transition from barley to corn that makes bourbon unique among whiskeys and established Kentucky as the world's bourbon hub. Instead of a stroke of genius, bourbon's creation was probably a more practical use of what ingredients were readily available in the area.