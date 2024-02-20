How Whiskey Was Used As Currency In 18th Century America

The 18th century was a monumental turning point in American history, not least because of the Revolutionary War which overthrew the British government's rule over the colonies. The circumstances that led to the Revolutionary War are complex and up for debate but a crucial piece of the puzzle was currency. Since the colonies imported more goods from Britain than they exported, the flow of money went from the colonies to Britain. This made the economy in the colonies precarious. Once the Revolutionary War began and the British pound was on its way out, the American economy became even more unstable with little consistency in what money was worth even from town to town. This meant Americans had to get creative about how to facilitate trade. One popular method was to use whiskey as a form of currency.

Whiskey was prevalent in the colonies because the frontiersmen who were miles away from the cities on the East Coast had a difficult time selling all of their crops. By turning their grains into whiskey, their farm product became easier to transport and therefore easier to sell. The fact that whiskey didn't need to be imported made it even more useful as a form of money. Alongside the substantial supply of whiskey was an equally substantial demand. People enjoyed drinking it, of course, but whiskey was also used for medicine and cooking. All of this combined to create a grassroots monetary system that functioned better than paper money for several decades.