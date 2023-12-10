Why American Single Malt Is The Whiskey Trend You'll Keep Seeing More Of

You may have seen the news about Frey Ranch Distillery's debut American Single Malt Smoked Whiskey. Single malt whiskey is something of a novelty in the American whiskey scene and we were curious about why the distillery chose that route. To find out more, we talked to Colby Frey, Whiskey Farmer and co-founder of Frey Ranch Distillery.

"Kentucky Bourbon has been the darling of the American Whiskey category for years," Frey told us. "And rightfully so, but distillers are experimenting more than ever and the grains they distill are central to that conversation and what's pushing the category in new and exciting directions. Additionally, the American palate is expanding — and with greater access to more international whiskies — it makes sense that American distillers are looking to capitalize on those trends." One particularly popular international version is Scottish whisky, which is known for using a single malt mash bill.

But it isn't just marketing and hype. The craft whiskey boom is fueling a lot of experimentation with new and higher-quality products. As Frey put it, "I think people are pushing the envelope and experimenting with other types of grain to differentiate themselves in a crowded category. Craft distilleries, in particular, are willing to push the envelope vs. the traditional large distilleries who are more married to their traditional processes... The flavor profiles you can create with malted grains really opens up a world of options — and gets consumers excited."