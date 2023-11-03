Sustainable Distillery Frey Ranch To Debut Its First American Single Malt Smoked Whiskey

Frey Ranch Distillery has been making serious waves since it first burst onto the scene in 2006. We even included its Single Barrel Straight Bourbon on our list of best bourbons under $50 in 2023. Now, the distillery is striking while the iron is hot with the release of its American Single Malt Smoked Whiskey, the first addition to its new Smoked Series. Aged for over six years and sitting at 110 proof, this is sure to be a top-shelf sipper worthy of any bourbon connoisseur's collection. You can expect a nose of campfire and huckleberry with a finish of sweet cigarillo.

One of the reasons Frey Ranch has grown to be so popular, apart from how good its whiskey tastes, is that the distillery is the spitting image of rugged American individualism. Everything that Frey Ranch distills, its staff grows right there on its farm in Fallon, Nevada. That's right, 100% of the barley used in the mash bill was planted, grown, harvested, and processed on location. For anyone who knows whiskey, that's the definition of going the extra mile.

In fact, there are only a handful of distilleries in the entire world doing that kind of work. Colby and Ashley Frey, co-founders of Frey Ranch Distillery, have turned their 1,500-acre farm into something really special. It's that kind of extra attention to detail that earned their distillery VinePair's Spirits Brand of the Year award in October 2023.