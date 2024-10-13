These Are Our Bourbon Expert's Favorite Affordable Bottles

If you're a bourbon aficionado, you know that collecting these bottles isn't exactly an affordable hobby. And if you've loved this type of liquor for a long time, you're likely well aware that prices have only increased over the past decade. But while many bourbon brands are definitely on the expensive side, it's still possible to find cost-effective bottles that are better than regular bottom-shelf bourbon if you know where to look.

To point us in the right direction, we turned to Chris Blatner, executive bourbon steward and creator of @‌urbanbourbonist on Instagram. According to Blatner, one of the most popular bourbon brands is both affordable and worth your time. "Jim Beam offers several expressions that are really high quality and won't break the bank, like Old Grand-Dad bottled-in-bond, and Knob Creek," he said in an interview with Tasting Table. For example, a 1.75 liter bottle of the former will only set you back $24.99, and it's nothing to sniff at. Jim Beam's Old Grand-Dad has been aged for at least four years (and Blatner would never buy a bottle that's been aged for less) and is full of spicy notes thanks to the higher-than-average amount of rye involved.