Why Our Bourbon Expert Would Never Buy A Bottle Aged Less Than 4 Years

Depending on who you ask, the age of a bourbon is either one of the best indicators of quality you can look for or nothing but a fun fact that ultimately reveals very little about how good the whiskey will be. Tasting Table recently chatted with Chris Blatner, Executive Bourbon Steward and creator of @‌urbanbourbonist, and took the opportunity to get his thoughts on bourbon age statements.

When we asked whether he had any hard and fast rules when it came to age, he told Tasting Table, "The bare minimum for me would be a bourbon that is at least four years old." That may seem like a strict cutoff, but most bourbons you're familiar with pass the bar. By law, all bourbon must be aged for at least two years if the producers want to label it as bourbon and the minimum for bottled-in-bond bourbon is four years. Although not a requirement for all bourbons, Blatner felt that four years of maturation "typically has given whiskey enough aging to take on some great flavors from the barrel and smooth out some of the rough edges and volatile flavors that can be found in whiskeys less than four years old."

Bourbon, like all whiskey, starts off as a clear, largely flavorless liquid known as white dog. Much of the character and color comes from the bourbon barrel itself. Moreover, aging bourbon for too long can lead to an infusion of bitterness and sourness, though some amount of aging is necessary.