How To Understand The Age Statement On Your Bottle Of Bourbon

The age statement on your bottle of bourbon seems so straightforward. The bottle says it's aged for four years – what else is there to know? Well, a lot actually. Producing bourbon is a complicated process that involves blending different batches together and those barrels aren't always sealed up on the same day or even in the same year. For the sake of simplicity, the number printed on the label doesn't convey all the details. That makes it easier to understand at the cost of being less informative.

All you really need to know is that the age statement is telling you how old the youngest contributing batch of bourbon in the bottle is. If the bottle says three years, that could mean that there are four batches of whiskey inside, all of which aged for three years. Or, it could mean that one batch is three years old, two are four years old, and one is five. There's really no way to tell from the consumer side.

All bourbon is required to be aged for at least two years, but if it's aged for longer than four, the distiller doesn't have to place an age statement on the bottle. Once you get into higher age statements, distilleries will likely include that information anyway because it's a selling point. But keep in mind that the age statement is specifically about time spent in the barrel. If you have a 10-year bourbon that's been sitting on your shelf for five years, it's still a 10-year.