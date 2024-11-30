Why The Iconic Red Wax Drip On Maker's Mark Bourbon Bottles Is A Big Deal

It's easy to locate bottles of Maker's Mark bourbon on your liquor store's shelves. They're the only ones with red wax that completely covers the bottle tops and drips down the bottles' necks. This iconic red wax seal, which Maker's Mark Distillery trademarked in 1985, is so closely associated with Maker's Mark bourbon that Maker's Mark Distillery won a court case in 2012 against Diageo North America, which had started using red wax on its Jose Cuervo Reserva tequila bottles. What's more, the red wax on your Maker's Mark bottle is hand-dipped, just as the very first Maker's Mark bottles were in 1958. That's right. Every Maker's Mark bottle is dipped into melted red wax by a distillery employee, not a machine.

Advertisement

In fact, if you visit the distillery at Star Hill Farm in Loretto, Kentucky, you can even dip your own bottle. Margie Mattingly Samuels, co-founder of Maker's Mark Distillery, created the hand-dipped red wax seal. She suggested the Maker's Mark name and designed the bottle's label, too, right down to the font used for the brand's name. She's also the reason that Maker's Mark doesn't call its product "whiskey" and instead uses the typical Scottish spelling, "whisky." And believe it or not, there is a difference between "whisky" and "whiskey." Margie Samuels wanted her family's bourbon to stand out from the competition and project an image of quality and distinction.