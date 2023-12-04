The Reason Maker's Mark Doesn't Label Its Bottles As 'Whiskey'

Walking down the whiskey aisle of your local liquor store, you may have noticed the candelabra-looking whiskey bottle with the red wax dripping down from the top. It's a bottle of Maker's Mark, an icon of Kentucky bourbon whiskey – only if you look at the bottle, it's spelled bourbon "whisky." What gives?

Maker's Mark is made in America and American whiskey is always spelled with an "e," unlike in every other country — except Ireland — where it's called "whisky." It may seem like just a matter of spelling, but there are actual differences between whiskey and whisky. So, it's certainly odd to see a distiller bucking the trend of its home country.

When representatives of Maker's Mark were asked about it, they stated in a Tweet on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the traditional Scottish spelling was in honor of the Scottish-Irish heritage of the Samuels family, who brought the Maker's Mark brand up from its humble roots to its current legendary status of making bourbon for over eight generations. Of course, Maker's Mark has only been around since the 1950s but its founder, Bill Samuels Sr., hails from a long and respected lineage of whiskey distillers.