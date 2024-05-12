William Faulkner's Favorite Cocktail Was A Bourbon Classic

Those writers of the Lost Generation, a term Gertrude Stein coined to describe a society that came of age during World War I, really liked to drink, including Mississippi-born and bred author and literary icon William Faulkner. Sure, some of the writers of this time period liked a good martini or an in-vogue gimlet, but Faulkner was a true Southern gentleman. He loved himself a good bourbon, so it should come as no surprise that his favorite drink is one most frequently associated with the Kentucky Derby: the mint julep.

While the writer was a frequent imbiber of this cocktail, he liked a version that was easy on the sugar. Faulkner's recipe only required one teaspoon. Generally, most recipes call for anywhere from 4 teaspoons to 2 tablespoons of sugar to create the simple syrup that lends to this drink's signature taste. Faulkner even had his own favorite go-to metal cup that he would drink out of when he enjoyed this liquid muse.

When it comes to the type of bourbon Faulkner would drink, he would often break open a bottle of Four Roses Kentucky Straight Bourbon or a little Jack Daniel's. In fact, Jack Daniel's often made an appearance when he was having a hot toddy for medicinal purposes on a cold winter's eve, which he was said to do from time to time.