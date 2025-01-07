Old Forester Is Bringing Back A Whiskey Fans Have Been Waiting For

For some people, January is a time of dry recovery after a long holiday of toasting and cocktails, but if you love whiskey, Old Forester is tempting you back to the fold early with the re-release of a fan-favorite special release. Old Forester's full lineup of Bourbon is impressive in its scope, with flavored mint julep, single barrel, and 100-proof expressions of its classic formula. In recent years, that already impressive lineup has massively expanded, with both new experiments, and recreations of classic recipes from the distillery's past. The re-release hitting the shelves starting January 7 is the Old Forester 1924.

Old Forester 1924 was released just last year for the first time. Part of the Whiskey Row series, which celebrates unique moments in Old Forester's history of bottling Bourbon, 1924 is a 10-year-old 100-proof Bourbon based on recipes from the time of Prohibition, when Old Forester managed to be one of the only distilleries staying in operation due to a medical license from the government.