Old Forester Is Bringing Back A Whiskey Fans Have Been Waiting For
For some people, January is a time of dry recovery after a long holiday of toasting and cocktails, but if you love whiskey, Old Forester is tempting you back to the fold early with the re-release of a fan-favorite special release. Old Forester's full lineup of Bourbon is impressive in its scope, with flavored mint julep, single barrel, and 100-proof expressions of its classic formula. In recent years, that already impressive lineup has massively expanded, with both new experiments, and recreations of classic recipes from the distillery's past. The re-release hitting the shelves starting January 7 is the Old Forester 1924.
Old Forester 1924 was released just last year for the first time. Part of the Whiskey Row series, which celebrates unique moments in Old Forester's history of bottling Bourbon, 1924 is a 10-year-old 100-proof Bourbon based on recipes from the time of Prohibition, when Old Forester managed to be one of the only distilleries staying in operation due to a medical license from the government.
The Old Forester 1924 is a twist on a classic
According to a press release from Old Forester, 1924 features a "unique mash bill of 79% corn, 11% rye and 10% malted barley rather than the traditional Old Forester recipe of 72% corn, 18% rye and 10% malted barley." Featuring notes of chocolate, graham cracker, and cinnamon and aroma's of cocoa, tobacco, and oak, Old Forester 1924 has returned as of January 7 and is priced at $119.99.
If you need extra encouragement to give this bourbon a try, the Old Forester 1924 was one of our tasters favorite bottles of Old Forester Bourbon when we went through the whole lineup. But if you know anything about bourbon and whiskey, you know that special releases like this don't last long. If you want to get your hands on this beloved bottle, you can buy it directly from Old Forester's website.