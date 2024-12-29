The Origin Of Evan Williams Bourbon Begins With Its Ambitious Namesake

If you're even a casual bourbon enthusiast, you know Evan Williams, a staple of any ranking of best bourbon brands. For one thing, it's accessible, one of the highest quality bourbons under $50. For another, it's a reliable way to experience the essential tasting notes of bourbon, with vanilla, caramel, oak, fruits, and spices. But what might be lesser known is this bourbon's history, and who the man behind the brand name is. Evan Williams isn't just an important bourbon because of its flavor and availability, but because it was the first Kentucky distillery — effectively establishing an entire category that makes this spirit what it is today — founded by an ambitious immigrant with entrepreneurial determination and distilling know-how.

Evan Williams hailed from Wales. He was born in 1755 and came to America, specifically Louisville, Kentucky, in 1780. Impressively, it was only three years between his stateside arrival and the opening of his distillery. It's tough to confirm for sure, but it's thought Williams ran the first commercial whisky distillery in Wales before he left the country, so he already had experience with the spirit. He got to work in Kentucky, getting his eponymous distillery up and running by 1783, but Williams wasn't just distilling. He spent time as Louisville's wharf master, one of the city's trustees, and even a stonemason and builder who literally helped build not just his own distillery but a courthouse, offices, and homes in Louisville.

