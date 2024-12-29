The Origin Of Evan Williams Bourbon Begins With Its Ambitious Namesake
If you're even a casual bourbon enthusiast, you know Evan Williams, a staple of any ranking of best bourbon brands. For one thing, it's accessible, one of the highest quality bourbons under $50. For another, it's a reliable way to experience the essential tasting notes of bourbon, with vanilla, caramel, oak, fruits, and spices. But what might be lesser known is this bourbon's history, and who the man behind the brand name is. Evan Williams isn't just an important bourbon because of its flavor and availability, but because it was the first Kentucky distillery — effectively establishing an entire category that makes this spirit what it is today — founded by an ambitious immigrant with entrepreneurial determination and distilling know-how.
Evan Williams hailed from Wales. He was born in 1755 and came to America, specifically Louisville, Kentucky, in 1780. Impressively, it was only three years between his stateside arrival and the opening of his distillery. It's tough to confirm for sure, but it's thought Williams ran the first commercial whisky distillery in Wales before he left the country, so he already had experience with the spirit. He got to work in Kentucky, getting his eponymous distillery up and running by 1783, but Williams wasn't just distilling. He spent time as Louisville's wharf master, one of the city's trustees, and even a stonemason and builder who literally helped build not just his own distillery but a courthouse, offices, and homes in Louisville.
How Evan Williams bourbon has evolved
Bourbon doesn't have to be made in Kentucky, but the state is responsible for a sizable majority of the bourbon in the world. It happens to have incredible-tasting water, with minerals that can cause off-flavors naturally filtered out by limestone, plus good soil for growing bourbon's must-have corn — Williams was really in the right place to build his brand and subsequently an entire bourbon industry. Today, there are over 70 bourbon distilleries operating in Kentucky. They're part of the Kentucky bourbon trail, which you can visit to tour different distilleries, and they make up most of the beloved bourbon category — all thanks to Evan Williams.
Today, Evan Williams bourbon is produced by Heaven Hill Distillery, the world's largest independent bourbon distillery, located in Louisville. The brand lineup includes a Kentucky straight bourbon; a 100-proof, bottled-in-bond bourbon; a single barrel vintage; and the 1783 small batch, the bourbon Williams established his distillery on. Evan Williams has also branched out to produce different bourbons infused with honey, apple, spiced apple cider, peach, and cinnamon liqueurs, as well as an eggnog we picked as the best boozy eggnog brand when we ranked boozy eggnogs. There's even a peppermint white chocolate eggnog, for those with a sweet tooth. With a bourbon expression for everyone, and a brand legacy that launched Kentucky bourbon, it's safe to say Evan Williams arriving in America was a win for this country's imbibers.