The Best Boozy Eggnog Is From An Iconic Bourbon Brand

The arrival of year-end holidays brings the flavors of pumpkin spice, peppermint, and cranberry to name a few, but it also signals the seasonal return of eggnog. For fans of eggnog, it's the perfect seasonal drink, evoking feelings of warmth and nostalgia with its familiar flavors of cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla.

If eggnog is a staple of your holiday get-togethers, it's important to have quality eggnog for the occasion. We ranked 11 different kinds of boozy eggnog and dubbed a well-known bourbon brand No. 1. Evan Williams is known nationwide for its iconic Kentucky bourbon, but it makes delicious eggnog too and its Original Southern Egg Nog takes the cake for the best boozy eggnog.

The Original Southern Egg Nog blends the brand's famous bourbon whiskey with rum, whiskey, and brandy and evokes a feeling of nostalgia from the first sip. Despite the alcohol-heavy ingredient list, this eggnog is blended for a cream finish and an enjoyable sip that's balanced with equal notes of egg and alcohol. We also ranked Evan Williams Peppermint White Chocolate Egg Nog third on our list, if you're looking for eggnog with a tasty peppermint twist.

