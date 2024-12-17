The Best Boozy Eggnog Is From An Iconic Bourbon Brand
The arrival of year-end holidays brings the flavors of pumpkin spice, peppermint, and cranberry to name a few, but it also signals the seasonal return of eggnog. For fans of eggnog, it's the perfect seasonal drink, evoking feelings of warmth and nostalgia with its familiar flavors of cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla.
If eggnog is a staple of your holiday get-togethers, it's important to have quality eggnog for the occasion. We ranked 11 different kinds of boozy eggnog and dubbed a well-known bourbon brand No. 1. Evan Williams is known nationwide for its iconic Kentucky bourbon, but it makes delicious eggnog too and its Original Southern Egg Nog takes the cake for the best boozy eggnog.
The Original Southern Egg Nog blends the brand's famous bourbon whiskey with rum, whiskey, and brandy and evokes a feeling of nostalgia from the first sip. Despite the alcohol-heavy ingredient list, this eggnog is blended for a cream finish and an enjoyable sip that's balanced with equal notes of egg and alcohol. We also ranked Evan Williams Peppermint White Chocolate Egg Nog third on our list, if you're looking for eggnog with a tasty peppermint twist.
Making the perfect eggnog
Evan Williams Original Southern Egg Nog may be No. 1 on our boozy eggnog hierarchy, but since eggnog isn't usually spiked on its own, you have plenty of options for making your own concoction at home. If you prefer a boozy eggnog to a simple spiced one, experts recommend using a 1:3 or 1:4 ratio — that's one part alcohol to three or four parts eggnog — for your drink mix. That kicks things up a boozy notch without overpowering your mix.
Armed with that knowledge you can get to making the perfect holiday eggnog. While simple additions like vanilla, maple syrup, and cinnamon can make a delicious non-alcoholic eggnog, you've got plenty of boozy options too. The good news is you don't need to break the bank to make a flavorful alcoholic eggnog. The key is finding alcohol that compliments the eggnog flavors you want.
If you stick with bourbon (Evan Williams or not), it will provide the kick of alcohol without the harsh bite of whiskey. It also adds a touch of sweetness while evoking flavors of honey, vanilla, and more. Brandy can also add sweetness while adding hints of vanilla or caramel while whiskey can add an oaky flavor. With options galore at your fingertips you can easily make an alcoholic eggnog blend that will be the talk of your next holiday party.