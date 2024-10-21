The Absolute Best Ratio For Spiking Eggnog

The leaves are changing and the mornings are getting cold, which can only mean one thing: Eggnog season is almost here. Whether you're a diehard homemade eggnog kind of person, or revel in the sweet nostalgia of your favorite store-bought brand, it's important to have your ratios right when spiking a creamy cocktail for your fall and winter parties. We connected with Chris Cusack, who has nearly 30 decades of hospitality industry know-how, to get his input on ratios when it comes to making your boozy eggnog.

Cusak is not only well-versed in the world of hospitality but he knows his alcohol too. He is a Level 1 Sommelier and Level 1 Cicerone, plus the owner of Betelgeuse Betelgeuse, a highly celebrated cocktail bar with two locations in Houston, Texas. Cusak says, "If you like it boozy, use a 1:3 ratio; a 1:4 ratio will be palatable to most drinkers." So that's 1 part of your alcohol of choice, along with 3 or 4 parts egg nog. According to Cusak, this ratio will "give you a complex, boozy, and delicious eggnog that will have your guests asking, 'So how long did this take you to make?'"