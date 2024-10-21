The Absolute Best Ratio For Spiking Eggnog
The leaves are changing and the mornings are getting cold, which can only mean one thing: Eggnog season is almost here. Whether you're a diehard homemade eggnog kind of person, or revel in the sweet nostalgia of your favorite store-bought brand, it's important to have your ratios right when spiking a creamy cocktail for your fall and winter parties. We connected with Chris Cusack, who has nearly 30 decades of hospitality industry know-how, to get his input on ratios when it comes to making your boozy eggnog.
Cusak is not only well-versed in the world of hospitality but he knows his alcohol too. He is a Level 1 Sommelier and Level 1 Cicerone, plus the owner of Betelgeuse Betelgeuse, a highly celebrated cocktail bar with two locations in Houston, Texas. Cusak says, "If you like it boozy, use a 1:3 ratio; a 1:4 ratio will be palatable to most drinkers." So that's 1 part of your alcohol of choice, along with 3 or 4 parts egg nog. According to Cusak, this ratio will "give you a complex, boozy, and delicious eggnog that will have your guests asking, 'So how long did this take you to make?'"
More tips for a perfectly spiked eggnog
Even though making eggnog at home, from scratch, might impress your guests more, Chris Cusak says you can get a perfectly suitable 'nog at your local grocery store that is sure to fool your guests into thinking you're a regular ol' Boozy Betty Crocker. Just look out for the eggnog that's in the refrigerated section and take a scan of the ingredients — you don't want too many preservatives.
When deciding on which alcohol to add to your eggnog, it largely depends on personal preference. For a sweeter kick to your eggnog, try adding some brandy; to add more spicy caramel notes, use rum. Or, if you want to taste the liquor, but still have complementary flavors, we suggest bourbon. Alternatively, you can be like George Washington, Cusak says, and "use rye, cognac, sherry, Jamaican rum, and bourbon." Our first President liked a combination of liquors when spiking his eggnog. If you do go the Washington route, be extra sure to get your ratios right. After all, you don't want your guests going cross-eyed after just one sip.