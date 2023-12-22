11 Best Spirits To Spike Store-Bought Eggnog

Christmas time calls for gingerbread cookies, a showstopping smoked ham, and a perfectly crafted signature cocktail. And no boozy beverage tastes better during the holiday season than a glass of eggnog. While you can add flavor to eggnog without booze, like citrus, spices, vanilla, and maple syrup, mixing in a spirit to your holiday beverage can not only bring depth and complexity, but it's also a really fun way to get into the festive spirit.

Sure, you can make your own easy homemade eggnog by tempering eggs in a mixture of sugar, heavy cream, and spices, but there are so many store-bought eggnog brands on the market that are really top-quality. Simply choose a well-made eggnog carton and mix up drinks at about a five-to-one ratio of eggnog to spirit. And while you can add any liquor you want to your eggnog, some spirits lend better to the flavors of eggnog and can enhance your finished product.

I compiled this list based on my own experience as a former editor of a wine, beer, and spirits magazine and my own personal experience enjoying many of these combinations. Additionally, I researched eggnog recipes to determine the best spirits to spike eggnog.