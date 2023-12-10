10 Ways To Add Flavor To Eggnog, Without Booze

Love it or hate it, eggnog is a quintessential holiday flavor. It is decadent, rich, and creamy, which makes it the perfect treat during a season marked by celebrations and culinary delights. Ranging from soft ivory to pale yellow in color, the drink has a delicate egg flavor layered with a touch of vanilla and a generous amount of nutmeg. Then there is the booze.

Whether eggnog is store-bought or homemade, many think the drink is only complete with a generous glug of brandy, rum, bourbon, or sherry. This is understandable, as the liquor thins out the viscosity and adds sharpness to cut through the rich dairy. The good news for those who want to enjoy eggnog in their coffee bright and early on a weekday, or who choose to avoid alcohol altogether, is that there are plenty of other ways to add flavor to eggnog without adding any bottled spirits. Holiday spirit, you'll have to add yourself.

I have always been a fan of eggnog. Growing up, I didn't care that my siblings passed on it, as that meant more for me! That was always a store-bought version, and it wasn't until I started working as a recipe developer and editor that I was exposed to the various ways to prepare and flavor eggnog, making it easy to modify the base to your tastes.