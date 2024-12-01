11 Boozy Eggnog Bottles, Ranked Worst To Best

Nothing rings in the holiday season like pouring a chilled glass of eggnog into your favorite holiday glass. Usually made with a mixture of sugar, milk, egg yolks, heavy cream, cinnamon, nutmeg, and a choice of liquor — one might wonder how this creamy and delicious holiday drink was even created. Going all the way back to the Middle Ages, folks in England enjoyed warm milk mixed with beer or wine, and eggs were eventually added by monks on the Continent. Centuries later, the American colonists' version of boozy eggnog included rum. These days, it's common to use different alcohols to spike eggnog, like bourbon, brandy, or even vodka. It's now considered a holiday tradition.

Not all eggnog is created equal, however. Many different brands have made their own alcoholic eggnogs with their own spin. The type of liquor that is used, the alcohol percentage, the balance of cream and egg, and any spices or different flavorings that are added all can make an impact on how an eggnog tastes. With so many on the market, I decided to gather a collection of alcoholic eggnogs to compare against one another.

When tasting these eggnogs, I focused on many factors — the initial taste once the drink hits your tongue, the creaminess, egg flavor, presence and balance of alcohol, and the aftertaste. Let's rank these boozy eggnog bottles from worst to best.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.



