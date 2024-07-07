Benchmark Bourbon Whiskey: The Ultimate Bottle Guide

The Benchmark brand has been on an interesting journey since its conception in the 1960s. First released as a premium brand, it's since become one of the better-tasting affordable bourbons you can buy. It may no longer be marketed as a top-shelf whiskey, but it's much-loved for delivering value without compromising on quality.

With a rich palate of vanilla and caramel, it offers subtle warmth and a satisfying finish. It generally comes at a fair price, too (though it has plenty of competition in that regard). Of course, if you're wondering whether you should buy a bottle of Benchmark or opt for one of its many rivals, it's helpful to know more about the bourbon and brand.

Having learned what separates the bad from the good — and the good from the great — through my many years enjoying (and writing about) whiskey, I'm more than capable of tackling this budget bourbon. While the Benchmark brand offers a range of expressions, I'll be focusing on its flagship Old No. 8 Kentucky Straight Bourbon in this article. With that in mind, join me as I guide you through everything you need to know about Benchmark Bourbon Whiskey.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.