15 Grocery Store Holiday Chocolates Of 2024, Ranked

I was initially drawn to this box of Russell Stover's chocolates because of its festive blue wrapping. Each box contains a total of 17 truffles, split across four flavors: milk chocolate confetti, dark chocolate cheesecake, red velvet, and brownie. However, the box makes it abundantly clear that these are dessert inspired — they don't contain any actual cake or cheesecake.

Advertisement

The red velvet was the first one that I tried. It was overly sweet and not really reminiscent of a slice of my favorite type of cake. The filling was sweet, and it had that syrupy finish that follows with red velvet cake, but I wouldn't be able to point at this candy and decipher its flavor if I wasn't looking at the handy guide that Russell Stover included in the package. The brownie truffle was a little better; I can confidently say that I enjoyed it. The filling was dry and fudgy, just like a brownie, while the little bits of gritty chocolate really added to the overall mouthfeel. If the brand sold me a box of those, it would be all golden. The Funfetti was a little bit less of a win. It was pure white chocolate, with a milk chocolate coating. The sprinkles wedged inside only served to make this candy gritty and sweeter (which, as you can expect, it didn't need). Though, the bite was dry and cake-like, so I will give them praise for that. The chocolate-covered cheesecake was the biggest miss in the whole box; it didn't taste like anything, really — besides sweet.

Advertisement

This was one of Russell Stover's better truffle selections, but it's not on par with the holidays. Combine it with some sub-optimal candies inside, and you've got a recipe for a low-ranking candy.