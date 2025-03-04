Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon: The Ultimate Bottle Guide

Even non-whiskey drinkers are likely to recognize Four Roses. The Lawrenceburg, KY distiller is a mainstay on the bourbon scene since the mid-19th century. And yet, it wasn't until the 21st that most of today's drinkers were able to get our hands on a bottle.

While the standard bottle of Four Roses comes through at 80 proof, the Small Batch is 90 proof, likely due to its slightly older age. The rest of the regular lineup includes the barrel-strength Single Barrel (100 proof), and Small Batch Select (104 proof), this last of which is non-chill filtered. These elevated editions tend to be regarded as one of the better deals in bourbon, where you can get quality at a decent price. To some drinkers, the new-ish Small Batch Select, first released in 2019, is worth even more than its sticker, as it didn't get nationwide distribution even after expanding its reach in 2021. And then, of course, there are the Limited Edition Small Batch releases, barrel-strength and not chill- filtered drops that vanish almost as soon as they hit shelves.

Whiskey drinkers are more divided on the regular version, known as Yellow Label. Generally, at its lower costs, it's seen as valid competition to other utilitarian mixers that are still fun to drink neat, such as Jim Beam and Evan Williams — good company. However, as the price has crept up, some experienced whiskey sippers feel it's outgrowing its britches, and that you're better off proceeding up to Small Batch.