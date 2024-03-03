What Chill Filtration Means And Why It Matters When Making Whiskey

Chill-filtered whiskey is not universally loved. Some people likely don't care either way (maybe even most people), but there's a vocal contingency within the whiskey world who would prefer that chill filtration went the way of the dodo. Their claim is that chill filtration sacrifices flavor in return for a barely noticeable change in how a whiskey looks. The extent to which this is true is up for debate, but it does have at least some truth to it. Chill-filtered whiskey often tastes thinner and loses a lot of the unique flavor notes it had gathered over the long period of time it matured in the barrel.

It begs the question: Why bother keeping whiskey in a new oak barrel for six years if you're just going to turn around and filter out everything it gained from that process? But of course, it doesn't filter out every last thing. Whiskey goes into the barrel perfectly clear, and chill-filtered whiskey is still a nice amber color, even if it isn't as dark an amber as it could be otherwise.

Despite these objections, chill filtration is likely here to stay. Distilleries are almost certainly aware of the objections, and some choose not to chill-filter whiskeys to accommodate these concerns. But, there are just as many whiskey drinkers who don't mind the taste of chill-filtered whiskey — if they notice the difference at all — and certainly plenty of others who prefer it.