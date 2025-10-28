Are Blanton's And Buffalo Trace The Same Bourbon? Here's The Truth
Blanton's is a bourbon that most definitely stands out on the shelves. Aside from a rustic-looking label that screams style right away, it also has a beautiful, super-collectible stopper with a galloping horse figure on top (which is probably why it was chosen as John Wick's favorite drink). But if you're a newcomer to this brand (and bourbon in general), you'll come across something very strange if you were to try to search for the name of the distillery behind Blanton's. Instead of "Blanton Distilling Company," like it says on the label, all guides and directories will point you toward Buffalo Trace Distillery. But wait — isn't Buffalo Trace the name of a just-as-popular bottle of bourbon?
Before you freak out thinking you've been scammed: no, the bourbon in your Blanton's isn't the same as the one in that bottle of Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight. The name "Buffalo Trace" is more often associated with a historic distillery located in the city of Frankfort, Kentucky, than with the bourbon. This massive compound pumped out millions of gallons of whiskey a year under many brands, from Eagle Rare, Van Winkle, Elmer T. Lee, to, you guessed it, Blanton's and the house-branded Buffalo Trace Straight Bourbon. Each one is made with completely different recipes — so you'll have unique mash bills, aging processes, proofs, and flavor profiles from one bottle to another.
The long, deep history between Blanton's and Buffalo Trace
So if it's made at Buffalo Trace, what's the story behind that famous phrase on the label: "Distilled & Bottled by Blanton Distilling Company — Frankfort, Kentucky"? Here's the thing: you won't find any distillery with that name in Frankfort. It's a trade name that, just like the bottle itself, pays homage to Albert B. Blanton.
According to Buffalo Trace's website, Blanton was a "gentleman and bourbon aristocrat" and one of the distillery's earliest leaders back when it was called George T. Stagg Distillery (yet another familiar bottle name that's also produced by Buffalo Trace). He became president of the entire operation in 1921 and kept it running through much of Prohibition by selling "medicinal whiskey." In 1984, master distiller Elmer T. Lee introduced Blanton's single-barrel, two decades after Blanton had passed away.
Today, the closest thing you'll find to an office of the "Blanton Distilling Company" is the Albert B. Blanton Bottling Hall on the premises of Buffalo Trace Distillery. You can even tour it. After years of aging in barrels, the bourbon makes its way here to be carefully bottled by hand. The tour makes one thing crystal clear: Blanton's might have its own personality, but it's definitely part of the Buffalo Trace family tree.