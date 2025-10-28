Are Blanton's And Buffalo Trace The Same Bourbon? Here's The Truth

Blanton's is a bourbon that most definitely stands out on the shelves. Aside from a rustic-looking label that screams style right away, it also has a beautiful, super-collectible stopper with a galloping horse figure on top (which is probably why it was chosen as John Wick's favorite drink). But if you're a newcomer to this brand (and bourbon in general), you'll come across something very strange if you were to try to search for the name of the distillery behind Blanton's. Instead of "Blanton Distilling Company," like it says on the label, all guides and directories will point you toward Buffalo Trace Distillery. But wait — isn't Buffalo Trace the name of a just-as-popular bottle of bourbon?

Before you freak out thinking you've been scammed: no, the bourbon in your Blanton's isn't the same as the one in that bottle of Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight. The name "Buffalo Trace" is more often associated with a historic distillery located in the city of Frankfort, Kentucky, than with the bourbon. This massive compound pumped out millions of gallons of whiskey a year under many brands, from Eagle Rare, Van Winkle, Elmer T. Lee, to, you guessed it, Blanton's and the house-branded Buffalo Trace Straight Bourbon. Each one is made with completely different recipes — so you'll have unique mash bills, aging processes, proofs, and flavor profiles from one bottle to another.