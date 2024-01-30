What To Know About Blanton's Bourbon, Featured In The John Wick Movies

Film characters and their signature drinks are nothing new, from James Bond and his vodka martinis to the Manhattan cocktail in "Some Like it Hot" and the orange whips of "The Blues Brothers." Sometimes, a spirit comes along that stands alone in a film series based on the brand rather than how it's consumed. That's the case with the "John Wick" movie franchise and Blanton's bourbon from Kentucky. The titular character's drink of choice is bourbon, and the Blanton's brand can be spotted in more than one film in the series.

Based on the cult-like fan following of the "John Wick" films, it's likely that quite a few devotees took the plunge and forked over the relatively big bucks to try Blanton's themselves. Here's a look at the real-life bourbon, starting with its ties to the renowned Buffalo Trace Distillery. The name Blanton comes from one of the early Buffalo Trace pioneers, Colonel Albert Bacon Blanton. He started in 1897 as an office boy at age 16 before working his way up to company president and eventually retiring after decades in that role. It was his tinkering around in the now-famous Warehouse H of Buffalo Trace, creating his own private reserve bourbon, that eventually led to the version that posthumously bears his name.