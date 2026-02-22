10 Bourbons To Try If You Like Buffalo Trace

If Buffalo Trace is your go-to bottle, you're not alone. Like many people, I often enjoy this famous Kentucky bourbon, largely due to its incredible value for money. You'll no doubt appreciate the balance with classic flavors of caramel, toffee and vanilla, with a backbone of light spice and oak. In many ways, it's the epitome of a well-made bourbon. Yet, there's a whole world of whiskey out there to explore. Sometimes this world can feel a little too big. With so many options available, it's hard to know where to turn. Whether buying for yourself or looking for a special gift, I've got you covered.

I have vast experience with tasting, studying, and writing about whiskey. This includes drinking many bottles that share similar traits to Buffalo Trace. Each of the whiskeys here shares some key similarities in terms of taste, price, or composition, but still have significant differences. This allows them to feel familiar without pushing the boat out too far. I have tasting experience with all of these bottles, so you can leave this article feeling confident about what your next steps beyond Buffalo Trace should be.