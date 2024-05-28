We Visited Buffalo Trace Distillery's New London Digs And It's A Must-See For Whiskey Lovers

It may be obvious to some, but it's important to get one thing out of the way: this is not a distillery. I overheard another guest asking this question, so I thought it was important to clear up. As the distillery's Global Communications Director, Victoria Zabel-Wirdak, joked with me, it couldn't be classed as bourbon if it was made in the U.K. So you'll find no cookers, fermenters, or stills here. If that sounds like a disappointment to some, the U.K. isn't short on world-class distilleries if you want to know how whiskey is made. And even though exact methods change from one distillery to the next, all whiskey is more or less made with the same principles.

The reason to be excited about Buffalo Trace London is that it's the first of its kind. Nowhere else in the U.K. can you step into a store for one of America's most famous distilleries. Even Jack Daniels (the most well-known whiskey name in the U.K.), doesn't have a physical foothold in the country. While other bourbon tasting experiences can be fleeting, highly priced, or poor quality, Buffalo Trace's establishment offers a permanent home for anyone looking to taste fine bourbon. At the tasting, they emphasized a desire to become a globally recognized brand, and this store was one part of the process of making that happen.