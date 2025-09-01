10 Bottom-Shelf Bourbons You'll Actually Want To Drink

If you're new to bourbon terminology, you need to look out for the "straight bourbon" designation. One of the interesting facts about bourbon is that there is no minimum requirement. However, for "straight bourbon," it needs to be matured for at least two years. For any cheap bourbon to be drinkable, it really needs at least that level of aging. Evan Williams is such a bourbon, and it's one that always impresses when it comes to value for money. Its budget bottle may not be one of the best produced by the famous Heaven Hill distillery, but that's only due to the strength of its other expressions. It's a solid entry point into the world of bourbon and gives you insight into a classic bourbon profile. As with most of the bourbons here, there isn't a whole lot of depth, but it does the basics well.

That means having a nice caramel flavor with an enjoyable level of spice. Along with a little oak influence, it pleasantly sits on your taste buds. You may be able to pick out other sweet notes, but they aren't too prominent. As with most bottom-shelf bourbons, it's more about the quality of its tasting notes rather than the quantity of them. That quality makes it perfectly acceptable to sip neat but also makes it a good base for cocktails and mixers. It's a solid bourbon and one many fans will undoubtedly turn to when they want a cheap bottle.