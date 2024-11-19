12 Tips For Drinking High-Proof Bourbons

Drinking high-proof bourbon can be a joy for any enthusiast. These bottles are usually more robust, have greater depth than lower-proof bottles, and offer a different tasting experience. Due to this, it's important to know what to expect and how you can make the most out of your high-proof bourbon. There is no set definition of what qualifies as "high-proof." Some would say anything over 100 proof, but I'd put that a little higher at 110, with truly high-proof whiskeys being around the 120 mark. It may seem an obvious point, but the difference between drinking an 80-proof bottle and a 120-proof bottle is vast.

That's why I'm here to help. I've had many years of drinking high-proof spirits and I wish I had known all of these tips before I started. But my rookie errors from years gone by are now mistakes you can avoid making. Every whiskey expert once had to adjust to high-proof bourbon, and I was no different. If you follow these tips, you can start your own journey to enjoying strong bourbon and eventually become an expert yourself.