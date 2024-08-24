15 Best Glasses For Sipping Bourbon
It may sound like a pretentious thing to say on the surface, but the glass is one of the biggest factors in how you should be enjoying your bourbon. If you are throwing your cheap bourbon in with a mixer, it's not too important, but it's vital to get the right glass if you want to savor a sipping bourbon. The best whiskey glasses can broadly fall into two categories of either a tumbler or a snifter glass. There are also those that try to be a mix of the two.
Here, I'll explain these types while looking at some amazing options for those looking for their next bourbon glass. As a whiskey expert, I've drunk out of every type of glass. This allows me to know exactly what to recommend, depending on what you're looking for. While I've not had the chance to test most of these particular brands, I've scoured online reviews and used my expertise to deduce why they stand out against their rivals. With that in mind, join me as I journey through the best glasses for sipping bourbon.
Glencairn Glass
It's quite simple, every whiskey enthusiast needs a Glencairn glass or a suitable substitute. This shape of glass has proved to be the best way to taste any type of whiskey. Many people like to separate the two, but I see the Glencairn as a small type of snifter glass. Its tapered shape allows the aromas to be focused on your nose, so you feel the full effect of the range of smells. Any bourbon lover knows this plays a significant role in the tasting experience. The narrow opening also allows you to easily control the bourbon's pour into your mouth to gradually appreciate the palate.
There are many great alternatives, but Glencairn was the first to settle on this shape. This high-quality crystal glass allows you to truly appreciate the drink you've got. If you go to a tasting event, this is likely to be the glass used, or one with a very similar silhouette. Whether you prefer to move onto a tumbler after the initial tasting or not, this glass is arguably the place to start any whiskey adventure.
Veecom Crystal Whiskey Glass
Okay, here's the kicker, I personally don't like drinking out of a Glencairn glass for long periods. After I've appreciated the whiskey and noted down my tasting notes, I'll then move on to a tumbler. This is because I prefer the wider opening and heavier weight. These glasses often go by other names such as old fashioned, lowball, or rocks glass. They are typified by straight sides, a wider opening, and a weighted base. Highballs may be preferred for cocktails, but the tumbler is the most popular glass for sipping measures.
High-quality glasses will be made from crystal and, like this pair from Veecom, are often cut with an intricate pattern on the sides. Along with the aroma and taste of whiskey, it's also great to highlight its visual appeal. The clarity of the Veecom glass allows you to gaze upon those amber bourbon hues. As with any whiskey glass, it's best to handwash them to lower the risk of breakages and scratches. With the larger 10-ounce size, this is a classic whiskey glass that can be used for sipping bourbon or a variety of cocktails and spirits.
The NEAT Elite Glass
As I mentioned, there are glasses that try to combine the advantages of both a tumbler and a snifter glass. The NEAT Elite glass does exactly that. It makes it a great choice for casual sippers but can also be used in professional tasting experiences. It features a large bowl and a rim that allows the aroma to gently make its way into your nostrils. It's able to do this without having the small opening of a Glencairn glass.
It doesn't concentrate the aroma quite as well as a tasting glass — and some claims NEAT makes, such as being able to expose poorly made alcohol, are a little far-fetched. However, the company also boasts that its glass is used in over 40 major competition events as it does a good job of allowing the user to reveal nuanced flavors. So, if you're looking for something bigger than a tasting glass, it may be a more comfortable alternative that also stands apart from the classic tumbler.
LSA Bar Tumbler
It's easy to overcomplicate what a whiskey glass should be. Many drinkers simply want a high-quality tumbler that doesn't try to be anything more. And I'm not sure why people (including me) like their whiskey glasses to be weighted, but most do. This LSA glass ticks that box with its thick base. The handmade nature of these glasses means that no two of them are identical as they are mouth-blown. It gives them a more bespoke feel, and the stoic bourbon enthusiast will appreciate the craftsmanship that has gone into them.
With an 8-ounce capacity, the tumblers are great for sipping bourbon, but they can also be used for cocktails or if you like your whiskey with ice. If you're a no-frills type of bourbon lover, the simple, multi-use design of this LSA tumbler may just be for you — and you can treat yourself to a pair of these glasses, as they come in a set of two.
MATCH Whiskey Glass
The MATCH whiskey glass is similar to the Glencairn, but with a little more panache. The top part is made of crystal as you might suspect, with the bottom half being made of pewter. There is almost something medieval about its styling, and that may appeal to those who love quirky designs. It's fair to say that the base offers nothing in terms of the tasting experience, but it'll appeal to those who think traditional glasses are a little boring.
It holds 8 ounces, which is more than many other tasting glasses. For that reason, if you like sipping bourbon while constantly making the most of its great smell, this will allow you to have a generous measure between repours. The company claims that its founder recommends a 20-year Pappy as the ideal drink for this glass, but a 20-year Pappy would taste incredible in any container. However, the MATCH whiskey glass is arguably a worthy container for any decent bourbon.
Norlan Whisky Glass
If you like to take your time with your bourbon, Norlan's double-walled whisky glass may be just what you're looking for. Our hands are usually quite warm, and they can aid in melting ice quickly if you wrap your hands around the glass. If you like your whiskey on the rocks, then the double-walled insulation here will reduce that heat transfer, allowing you to keep the drink cool for longer. Even if you enjoy your bourbon neat, it's still a high-quality glass.
The slightly tapered sides help to deliver the aromas quite well with a comfortable thin rim. Instead of being made from crystal, it's made from borosilicate glass to give it a high level of durability. The double-walled design could have made the glass too heavy, but it remains lightweight and easy to use. Style is a personal preference, but it's easy to see why many would fall in love with the design of this Norlan glass.
Libbey Signature Kentucky Bourbon Trail Whiskey Glass
Another unique style is the Bourbon Trail whiskey glass. As you can see, it resembles a much more bloated Glencairn glass. Libbey proudly states it's the official tasting glass of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, and it's easy to see why it's so popular. With a heavy glass bottom, it has a stylish curve that helps trap the aromas until it's time to smell your favorite bourbon. This shape is also comfortable to hold and allows you to easily swirl your bourbon without fear of spilling it.
It comes in a set of four and is available in two sizes: 8-ounce, which is great for sipping, and 13.5-ounce for those who prefer to take their bourbon in a cocktail. The high-quality glass gives you plenty of clarity, and the laser-cut rims allow for a comfortable drinking experience once you bring it to your lips.
Simon Pearce Ludlow Whiskey Set
Hosting a tasting night or want to have fun comparing your own collection? If so, it can be a bore washing the same glass over and over again. Even if you do have several regular glasses, they can take up far too much space during a tasting. For such an occasion, the Ludlow whiskey tasting set may be a good option. It doesn't have the Glencairn shape, but it is tapered, allowing the aromas to concentrate on your nose. And with the thin rim, it is easy to drink out of. It also comes with a walnut base, which adds to its visual appeal.
At 6 ounces, these aren't glasses ideal for sipping large measures of bourbon, but that's not why they're great. A set such as this works best for those special occasions where you want to treat yourself or your guests to smaller measures. A high-quality set of tasting glasses should be in every whiskey lover's collection, and this set is a worthy contender.
Waterford Lismore Connoisseur Straight Sided Tumbler
If you want to treat yourself to a famous brand name, this is the glass for you. Waterford is well-known for producing high-quality glassware. These Lismore Connoisseur tumblers are hand-crafted crystal glasses that will let your whiskey sparkle in the light due to the reflective qualities of the clear crystal. What strikes you immediately about these glasses is their cut-crystal pattern. Not only does this catch the eye but it gives you a textured surface with which to hold your drink. There is a bespoke element to this pair of tumblers, and each is individually shaped.
As the name suggests, this gives any bourbon connoisseur the chance to savor their drink and enjoy every drop. The volume here is only 6 ounces, which isn't great for cocktails or mixers, but we don't care about that for sipping bourbon. The smaller size allows you to still generously pour your bourbon for a long drinking experience. If you want a crystal glass with high clarity, then it's hard to look past Waterford. If you want something much cheaper, thankfully, we have you covered there, too.
IKEA Frasera Whiskey Glass
Are you on the other end of the budget to a Waterford glass? If so, check out IKEA's Frasera whiskey glass. This entry is proof that you don't need to spend much to get a good glass. But let's first talk about the downsides. As you could have guessed, it's not made out of crystal, and it is of a lower quality than many others on this list. Also, a pattern on the side may split opinions, especially with those who like the look of cut crystal. But if you're starting on your journey as a bourbon connoisseur, none of that matters too much.
It has a decent weight, and your bourbon will still taste great, but it doesn't do a great job at highlighting the aromas. However, you have the comfort of knowing the glass scores highly when it comes to customer reviews, with many appreciating its appearance. As I mentioned, I think every bourbon lover must have a tasting glass, but this IKEA whiskey glass does a good enough job when you want to use a tumbler.
Lorsia Whiskey Rocks Glass
Do you love sipping your bourbon with a bit of ice? If so, Lorsia's whiskey rocks set can be used to enjoy chilled bourbon without diluting your drink. It comes with two crystal glasses along with two ice ball molds. Ice melts more slowly when in a large sphere as there is less contact area with the air. This means that your drink doesn't get diluted as quickly. The ice ball here perfectly fits in the glass to not only aid with the chilling but also give it an extra aesthetic appeal.
That is helped by the unique styling of the glass, with curved lines that taper off as they get to the top. The capacity of the glass is 11 ounces, which means you have plenty of space for both your ice and bourbon. Customers not only value the style of the glass but also how easy it is to hold and its overall quality. It's hard to find a better ice and glass combination.
Vinglacé Glass Lined Whiskey Low Ball
I've not yet worked out why, but sipping bourbon out of anything but a glass container just seems wrong. I've been on camping trips drinking whiskey out of plastic or steel cups, and it just doesn't taste the same. It may stray away from tradition, but Vinglacé has come up with a solution. This is a lowball container that has an exterior of stainless steel, giving it a high level of durability. The inside is lined with glass, allowing you to sip your bourbon the right way.
They are a great idea for camping trips and vacations but also have enough style to be enjoyed in the home. Not only that, but Vinglacé allows you to purchase a unique glass through its website: in addition to choosing your own color, you can also add your name to the outside. The practical advantages of this lowball also extend beyond its tough casing. The steel acts as a layer of insulation, allowing your drink to stay cool if you prefer your bourbon (or any other drink) on the rocks.
Hanyu Kaori - Japanese EDO Whiskey Glass
Given the rapid rise in the popularity and respect of Japanese whisky, it's only right to include a glass from the land of the rising sun. This Hanyu Kaori whiskey glass has a similar shape to the NEAT glass we looked at earlier. It has that wide bottom that tapers in, then curves away quite dramatically. It does a great job of expressing the whiskey's aromas in a similar way to a tasting glass. These glasses are handmade and are even presented in a wooden box. It may just make them a tempting gift for any whiskey lover or, of course, yourself!
Users have commented that the glass feels comfortable and perfectly balanced in the hand, which is an underrated part of whiskey enjoyment. The glass is relatively small, with a 170-milliliter volume, which works out to be a little under 6 ounces. It makes it ideal for sipping bourbon but may be a little too small if you also want to use the glass for mixers or cocktails. There is no doubt this is a unique glass, and a solid option for those who want to sample Japanese craftsmanship.
Riedel Fine Crystal Spey Whisky Tumbler
We've looked at many different types of glass, but here we return to a classic crystal tumbler. Riedel calls this the Spey whisky glass after the Spey River in Scotland. It's the river that provides the water for many of the country's greatest distilleries, such as The Macallan, Glenfiddich, Chivas Regal, and The Glenlivet. While the glass may have been inspired by Scotland, this tumbler can elegantly showcase any type of whiskey. It's another with a stylish cut crystal pattern for those who love a traditional look.
These are larger glasses, with a volume of over 10 ounces. This makes them highly versatile for not only sipping bourbon but also a wide range of other drinks. They are loved for their weight and quality, giving you everything you want from a whiskey glass. The smooth and narrow rim also helps to give you a comfortable and relaxed drinking experience. For those who want a pair of affordable yet high-quality tumblers, this is another good option.
Simon Pearce Shoreham Whiskey Glass
While the previous glass was inspired by Scotland, this Simon Pearce Shoreham whiskey glass was made in collaboration with a famed American whiskey maker, WhistlePig. The glass is named after the town in which WhistlePig was created, with the aim to heighten the whiskey experience. WhistlePig may be more famous for creating rye whiskey, but this glass does a great job of highlighting bourbon's tasting notes.
It has a thick bottom, ideal for those who prefer a high weight to their glass. It also features a slight taper and curve toward to the top, helping to concentrate the drink's aroma on your nose. The glass is handmade and has a capacity of 7 ounces, which works well for sipping bourbon. Personalized engraving is also available for those who want a bespoke gift. This is another solid option for those looking for something beyond a traditional whiskey glass. After all, great bourbon deserves to be enjoyed in a great glass.
Methodology
As a seasoned whiskey lover for many years, I've sampled bourbon in a huge range of glasses and other quirky containers. This experience has helped me pick out some great glasses that all offer their own unique advantages. While I've not personally used most of these brands, I carefully analyzed their qualities, keeping in mind what makes a great glass. I've also checked through the reviews to ensure users were happy with the product, and what qualities they've highlighted. While 15 were selected here, there were many more that didn't make the cut. The result is a heavily researched article, and one that you can trust when picking out your perfect bourbon glass.