15 Best Glasses For Sipping Bourbon

It may sound like a pretentious thing to say on the surface, but the glass is one of the biggest factors in how you should be enjoying your bourbon. If you are throwing your cheap bourbon in with a mixer, it's not too important, but it's vital to get the right glass if you want to savor a sipping bourbon. The best whiskey glasses can broadly fall into two categories of either a tumbler or a snifter glass. There are also those that try to be a mix of the two.

Here, I'll explain these types while looking at some amazing options for those looking for their next bourbon glass. As a whiskey expert, I've drunk out of every type of glass. This allows me to know exactly what to recommend, depending on what you're looking for. While I've not had the chance to test most of these particular brands, I've scoured online reviews and used my expertise to deduce why they stand out against their rivals. With that in mind, join me as I journey through the best glasses for sipping bourbon.